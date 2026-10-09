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English NewsCitiesRTU Student Found Dead In Kota Hostel, Students Protest Over Alleged Negligence

RTU Student Found Dead In Kota Hostel, Students Protest Over Alleged Negligence

According to senior students, Akshit had allegedly fallen unconscious after a snakebite but did not receive timely medical attention.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nineteen-year-old RTU student found dead in hostel room.
  • Students allege negligence, delayed aid, following suspected snakebite.
  • Autopsy pending; students demand warden's removal and family compensation.

Kota (Raj) Oct 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) student was found dead here under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room on Thursday morning, triggering protests on the campus premises, with angry students demanding removal of the chief warden and compensation for the deceased's family.

The deceased student was identified as Akshit Sharma, a first-year IT student and a resident of Jhotwara in Jaipur.

According to senior students at the campus, Akshit fell unconscious after being bitten by a snake and did not receive timely treatment. They said Akshit lived in Room 61 of Bhaskar Bhawan H-4 hostel alongside two roommates.

On Wednesday, he attended a college campus event, had dinner and went to sleep in his room. When Akshit failed to wake up on Thursday morning, his roommates informed fellow students and the chief warden, D K Yadav.

Yadav said he and the vice chancellor reached the spot within 15 minutes upon receiving the information.

The chief warden further said that the doctors were called in to examine Akshit. Noting the critical condition, Akshit was taken to New Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, Yadav said.  

Yadav ruled out snakebite, saying the exact cause of death would be revealed only after the autopsy.

While speaking to media persons, DSP Manish Sharma also said the exact reason would be clear only after the postmortem report.

The protesting students locked the main gate of the university and staged a dharna insisting on their demands. The police exercised mild force to disperse the students later in the afternoon.  

The students accused the university administration of severe negligence, claiming the chief warden arrived an hour late and the ambulance was held unnecessarily at the main gate for 30 minutes for inspection despite Akshit's hands turning blue.

Students also highlighted other issues, including the campus dispensary closing at 2 pm with doctors often unavailable. They also pointed out frequent snake sightings in the area and stated their protest would continue until demands were met.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the student at Rajasthan Technical University?

Akshit Sharma, a 19-year-old first-year IT student, was found dead in his hostel room. The official cause of death remains mysterious and will be determined after an autopsy.

What do students believe caused Akshit Sharma's death?

Senior students claim Akshit fell unconscious after a snakebite and did not receive timely treatment. They assert that university negligence contributed to his death.

Why are students protesting at the university?

Students are protesting alleged severe negligence by the university administration. They cite delayed emergency response, issues with the campus dispensary, and frequent snake sightings.

What are the demands of the protesting students?

The students are demanding the removal of the chief warden and compensation for Akshit Sharma's family. They have stated their protest will continue until these demands are met.

Published at : 09 Oct 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
#Rajasthan RTU
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