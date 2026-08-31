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English NewsCitiesRs 4 Crore Cheque For Ayodhya Ram Temple Bounces, Bank Finds Just Rs 3 In Account

Rs 4 Crore Cheque For Ayodhya Ram Temple Bounces, Bank Finds Just Rs 3 In Account

The cheque was donated to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by a woman devotee from Chennai.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 09:42 AM (IST)

A Rs 4 crore cheque donated for providing facilities to staff at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple has bounced after the bank found only Rs 3 in the account from which it was issued. The cheque was donated to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by a woman devotee from Chennai. However, when the Trust deposited the cheque, it was returned due to insufficient funds in the account.

The bank is now preparing to issue a notice to the woman, seeking an explanation for issuing the high-value cheque despite having inadequate funds in the account.

The woman had also separately donated Rs 10,000 to the temple.

Woman Had Sought Assurance From Trust

According to reports, the devotee had requested a written assurance from the Trust that her Rs 4 crore donation would be used specifically for facilities for temple staff. The Trust did not provide the requested assurance and is currently trying to resolve the matter through discussions with the woman.

The unusual incident comes amid the large-scale donations received for the construction and maintenance of the Ram Temple.

Rs 3,500 Crore Collected During 2020 Campaign

During the 2020 Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, a nationwide fundraising drive launched for the construction of the temple, around Rs 3,500 crore was collected over 45 days. A large number of cheques were received during the campaign. Cheques worth approximately Rs 100 crore initially bounced due to technical issues.

Most of the amount was later recovered after the cheques were redeposited, although around Rs 22 crore was reportedly still pending recovery. The temple currently receives donations of around Rs 3-4 crore every month through cash, online transfers and cheques. Cheque donations alone are estimated to contribute around Rs 1-1.5 crore each month.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

The development comes more than two months after allegations of theft and misappropriation involving donations made at the temple came to light in June.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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