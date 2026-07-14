Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre considering Adilabad airport development, resolving land issues.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited New Delhi on Tuesday, where he met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. During the meeting, the two leaders held detailed discussions on various technical and infrastructure-related issues concerning the development of airports in Telangana's Warangal and Adilabad districts.

The Chief Minister requested the Centre to extend support in improving air connectivity across the state.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said airports play a crucial role in the development of any region. He also appreciated Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's initiative in acquiring the land required for the construction of the Warangal Airport.

Centre Plans To Open Mamunoor Airport By 2028

Speaking to the media after meeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said work related to the Warangal Airport project will begin at the field level within the next three weeks.

He said, "Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has requested that the Mamunoor Airport, which has been a long-standing dream of the people of the Warangal region, be completed by June 2, 2028, and the Central Government is taking all necessary steps to achieve this."

He expressed confidence that the people of Warangal would soon get a world-class airport.

#WATCH | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in Delhi.



(Video source: Telangana PRO) pic.twitter.com/gRtOQerk44 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026

Centre Planning To Open Airport In Adilabad

The Union Minister said there is a need to further strengthen the aviation sector in Telangana, and as part of that effort, the Centre is also considering the development of an airport in Adilabad.

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He said, "A final decision on the Adilabad Airport will be taken once the issue related to the existing defence land is resolved. The land acquisition process will be completed as early as possible, following which work on the Adilabad Airport will also be expedited."

Revanth Reddy Also Meets Nitin Gadkari

Before meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also held an important meeting in New Delhi with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The meeting focused on several key road infrastructure projects related to the state. The Chief Minister specifically requested the Central Cabinet to grant early approval for the construction of the northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

He also urged the Centre to immediately grant the necessary approvals for construction work on the southern section of the RRR outside Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road (ORR).

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