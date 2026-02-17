Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesRetired Kargil War Veteran Kills Wife, Teenage Son In Kanpur; Jumps Before Train

Retired Kargil War Veteran Kills Wife, Teenage Son In Kanpur; Jumps Before Train

While the exact motive behind the killings remains unclear, police suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide. Investigation suggests a possible domestic dispute as the trigger for the extreme step.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 08:35 AM (IST)

A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, where a retired soldier who had participated in the Kargil War allegedly shot dead his wife and 16-year-old son before dying by suicide by jumping in front of a train. 

Police have taken custody of all three bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The incident occurred in Bakharia village under the Sen Paschim Para police station limits in Kanpur. The case came to light on Monday morning after police received information that an unidentified man had died by suicide after jumping in front of a goods train near the Kathogar Imalipur railway underpass.

Upon reaching the spot, police recovered an Aadhaar card and motorcycle documents from the deceased’s pocket, leading to his identification as Chet Ram Paswan (55), a retired army personnel.

Wife And Son Found Dead At Home

After confirming the identity, a police team went to inform the family at Paswan’s residence. However, officers were stunned to find the house door open and the bodies of his wife, Sunita (40), and son, Deep (16), lying in pools of blood inside the house.

A licensed double-barrel gun belonging to Paswan was found near the bodies. According to police, Sunita’s body was discovered near a bed in one of the rooms with a gunshot wound to her head, while the teenager’s body was found near the doorway of the same room.

Domestic Dispute Suspected

The news spread rapidly through the village, creating panic and grief among residents. While the exact motive behind the killings remains unclear, police suspect it to be a case of murder followed by suicide.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vipin Tada said that preliminary investigation suggests a possible domestic dispute as the trigger for the extreme step. “At first glance, it appears to be a case of murder and suicide. We are also examining the financial angle,” he said.

Police have launched a detailed probe to ascertain the circumstances that led to the tragic sequence of events.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
Uttar Pradesh UP News Kanpur
