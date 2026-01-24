Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Republic Day Security: FIR Filed Against SFJ Chief Pannun Over Alleged Threats

Republic Day Security: FIR Filed Against SFJ Chief Pannun Over Alleged Threats

The case comes amid heightened security arrangements in Delhi for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, following multiple terror-related threat inputs from intelligence agencies.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly issuing threats aimed at creating unrest in the national capital ahead of Republic Day.

The case has been filed under Sections 196 (promoting enmity), 197 (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Claims of Pro-Khalistan Posters Under Probe

According to police officials, Pannun recently released a video on social media claiming that pro-Khalistan posters had been pasted in the Rohini and Dabri areas of Delhi by sleeper cells linked to SFJ.

However, police teams that verified the locations mentioned in the video did not find any such posters, ANI reported.

Reward Announcement And Alleged Threats

Officials said Pannun had also announced a reward of US$111,000 for anyone who could prevent the Prime Minister from hoisting the national flag on January 26 and place Khalistan flags on railway tracks in Punjab, among other disruptive acts, according to media reports.

As per some reports, he also claimed that pro-Khalistani slogans were spray-painted on the walls of certain schools. He is further alleged to have used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video. News18 said it could not independently verify the contents of the video.

“An FIR has been registered, and the matter is being investigated. We are verifying all claims made in the video and monitoring online platforms closely," a senior police officer said.

Security Tightened Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

The case comes amid heightened security arrangements in Delhi for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, following multiple terror-related threat inputs from intelligence agencies.

A multi-layered security cordon comprising Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been put in place around Kartavya Path and across the New Delhi district. The area is under constant surveillance through an extensive network of CCTV cameras integrated with a facial recognition system (FRS).

Around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed on Republic Day, with nine rounds of briefings conducted on the ground.

“Republic Day is celebrated on a fixed time and is observed in Kartvaya Path. In view of this, there is a security standard protocol, which has been implemented. Around 10,000 police personnel will be on duty. We have conducted briefings and rehearsals 9 times on the ground," Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, Devesh Kumar Mahala told ANI.

Police have also deployed anti-drone systems for aerial surveillance, while sniper teams have been positioned on high-rise buildings in sensitive areas.

Breaking News: Explosion on Railway Tracks in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab Ahead of Republic Day; Driver Injured

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has an FIR been registered against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

An FIR has been registered against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly issuing threats aimed at creating unrest in Delhi ahead of Republic Day. He is accused of promoting enmity and acts endangering India's integrity.

What specific threats has Pannun allegedly made?

Pannun allegedly announced a reward for preventing the Prime Minister from hoisting the national flag and claimed pro-Khalistan posters and slogans were displayed. He also reportedly used abusive language against the Prime Minister.

Have the claims of pro-Khalistan posters been verified?

Police teams verified the locations mentioned by Pannun for pro-Khalistan posters but found none. The claims are currently under investigation.

What security measures are in place for Republic Day?

Delhi has heightened security for Republic Day with a multi-layered cordon, extensive CCTV surveillance, facial recognition systems, anti-drone systems, and sniper teams. Around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
SFJ Republic Day Security Delhi POlice Delhi Police Filed FIR Against SFJ Chief Pannun SFJ Chief Pannun
