Republic Day Security: FIR Filed Against SFJ Chief Pannun Over Alleged Threats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly issuing threats aimed at creating unrest in the national capital ahead of Republic Day.

The case has been filed under Sections 196 (promoting enmity), 197 (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Claims of Pro-Khalistan Posters Under Probe

According to police officials, Pannun recently released a video on social media claiming that pro-Khalistan posters had been pasted in the Rohini and Dabri areas of Delhi by sleeper cells linked to SFJ.

However, police teams that verified the locations mentioned in the video did not find any such posters, ANI reported.

Reward Announcement And Alleged Threats

Officials said Pannun had also announced a reward of US$111,000 for anyone who could prevent the Prime Minister from hoisting the national flag on January 26 and place Khalistan flags on railway tracks in Punjab, among other disruptive acts, according to media reports.

As per some reports, he also claimed that pro-Khalistani slogans were spray-painted on the walls of certain schools. He is further alleged to have used abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video. News18 said it could not independently verify the contents of the video.

“An FIR has been registered, and the matter is being investigated. We are verifying all claims made in the video and monitoring online platforms closely," a senior police officer said.

Security Tightened Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

The case comes amid heightened security arrangements in Delhi for the 77th Republic Day celebrations, following multiple terror-related threat inputs from intelligence agencies.

A multi-layered security cordon comprising Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been put in place around Kartavya Path and across the New Delhi district. The area is under constant surveillance through an extensive network of CCTV cameras integrated with a facial recognition system (FRS).

Around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed on Republic Day, with nine rounds of briefings conducted on the ground.

“Republic Day is celebrated on a fixed time and is observed in Kartvaya Path. In view of this, there is a security standard protocol, which has been implemented. Around 10,000 police personnel will be on duty. We have conducted briefings and rehearsals 9 times on the ground," Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, Devesh Kumar Mahala told ANI.

Police have also deployed anti-drone systems for aerial surveillance, while sniper teams have been positioned on high-rise buildings in sensitive areas.