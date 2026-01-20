As preparations for Republic Day 2026 gather pace, traffic restrictions have been intensified across parts of Delhi. Keeping the Republic Day parade and its rehearsals in view, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory imposing traffic bans and diversions in several areas of Central Delhi.

Due to parade rehearsals scheduled from January 19 to January 21, movement of general traffic on many key roads will remain affected during morning to afternoon hours. Commuters heading to offices, schools, colleges or important engagements are advised to stay informed about traffic updates. Here’s a detailed look at the traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police and the guidelines for metro, buses and private vehicles.

Dates And Timings Of Traffic Restrictions

According to Delhi Traffic Police, rehearsals for the Republic Day parade began on January 17. No rehearsal was held on January 18, but rehearsals will take place again on January 19, 20 and 21.

During these days, traffic movement will be affected between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm in several parts of Central Delhi. The parade rehearsal route will run from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, passing through Kartavya Path and C-Hexagon. As a result, strict traffic control and diversions will remain in force across this entire stretch.

Junctions Where Traffic Will Be Closed Or Regulated

Traffic restrictions or complete closures will be in place at the following intersections:

Kartavya Path–Rafi Marg

Kartavya Path–Janpath

Kartavya Path–Man Singh Road

Kartavya Path–C-Hexagon

In addition, Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain completely closed during rehearsal hours.

Special Arrangements For Metro Passengers

Special announcements will be made at metro stations for spectators coming to watch the Republic Day parade. These announcements will guide ticket and pass holders about the correct metro stations and routes.

This year, all parade seating enclosures have been named after rivers, and metro travel advice has been issued accordingly. Spectators seated in the southern enclosures, named Beas, Brahmaputra, Ganga, Ghaghara, Godavari, Sindhu and Jhelum, are advised to deboard at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station.

Meanwhile, spectators seated in the northern enclosures, named Kaveri, Kosi, Krishna, Narmada, Yamuna, Sutlej and Teesta, are advised to deboard at Central Secretariat Metro Station.

QR Code–Based Parking System

To facilitate spectators arriving by private vehicles, a QR code–based parking system has been introduced this year. The system covers 22 designated parking locations with arrangements for parking nearly 8,000 vehicles.

By scanning the QR code printed on their parking passes, spectators will be able to access real-time information about the parking area closest to their respective seating enclosures.

Delhi Police Appeal For January 26

Delhi Police has appealed to the public to use metro and public transport instead of private vehicles on January 26. Commuters are also advised to check the latest traffic advisory before stepping out to avoid inconvenience during Republic Day celebrations.