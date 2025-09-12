Relief For Mumbai Homebuyers: 25,000 Buildings To Get Occupation Certificates

In a long-awaited move set to ease the lives of lakhs of Mumbai residents, the Maharashtra government has unveiled a new policy framework to grant occupation certificates (OCs) to more than 25,000 buildings that have been stuck in limbo for years.

These projects, sanctioned by agencies like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), had remained without OCs because of regulatory snags and administrative delays, reported Free Press Journal. The absence of these certificates left many homeowners in legal and financial uncertainty despite living in fully constructed apartments.

The breakthrough came on Thursday after a high-level meeting at Mantralaya, chaired by Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar. Senior officials from the Urban Development, Revenue, and Cooperation departments, along with BMC representatives, were present. Political leaders, including former MP Gopal Shetty and North Mumbai MLA Manisha Chaudhary, also attended.

The move is expected to directly benefit lakhs of families who have been dealing with civic complications, higher utility bills, and loan difficulties because their homes lacked official recognition.

Families Living Without OCs For Decades

For many residents, the wait has stretched into decades. Without OCs, they were technically treated as "unauthorised occupants", even though the fault lay with developers or procedural hurdles rather than homeowners themselves. Officials stressed that the new framework is designed to correct these long-standing injustices.

“This policy will regularise such cases and ensure justice for homebuyers who were left in limbo through no fault of their own,” Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar was quoted as saying by FPJ. The scheme rolls out on October 2, he said.

Key Features of the New Policy

The Urban Development Department will launch a transparent and simplified digital system to resolve pending OC cases. Issues, such as floor area discrepancies or setback violations, will be addressed under this.

Developments halted due to outdated regulations or policy changes will now move forward. If developers had failed to hand over reserved flats or land, OCs will be cleared once compliance is ensured.

Housing societies can apply either jointly or individually, with the option of partial OCs. No penalties will be levied on applications filed within the first six months. However, additional Floor Space Index (FSI) usage will require payment of the prescribed premium.