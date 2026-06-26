3 Electrocuted, 9 Injured After Tazia Touches High-Tension Power Line In MP

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English NewsCities3 Electrocuted, 9 Injured After Muharram Tazia Touches High-Tension Power Line In MP's Ratlam

3 Electrocuted, 9 Injured After Muharram Tazia Touches High-Tension Power Line In MP's Ratlam

Three people died and nine were injured after a Muharram tazia touched a high-tension power line in Ratlam. Locals alleged power wasn't shut despite linemen being present. Probe is underway.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three died, nine injured in Ratlam Muharram procession electrocution.
  • Tazia touched high-tension power line, causing fatal electric current.

Three people were killed and nine others injured after a tazia being carried during a Muharram procession came in contact with a high-tension power line in Hatnara village of Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday.

The accident occurred when the tazia, or a part attached to it, touched an overhead high-voltage electricity line while the procession was passing through the village. The contact triggered an electric current, causing panic and leaving around 12 participants with burn injuries.

All the injured were rushed to Ratlam Medical College, where doctors declared three people dead. Nine others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Rashid Khan, Saddu Hussain, and Arbaaz Khan.

Also Read: Security Beefed Up Across MP Ahead Of Muharram Processions; Movement Of Commercial Vehicles Restricted

Police Confirm Probe

Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar Lal said the injured are being treated at Ratlam Medical College and authorities are investigating all aspects of the incident.

"Nearly 12 people were injured in the electrocution. Three of them have died, while treatment of the remaining injured is underway. Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information, and the matter is being investigated," he said.

Locals Allege Negligence

Members of the local Muslim community alleged that the tragedy could have been prevented.

According to residents, the Muharram procession follows the same route every year, and personnel from the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) usually accompany the procession to temporarily shut off power while the tazia passes beneath the overhead line.

They claimed that although linemen were present this year as well, the electricity supply was allegedly not disconnected, resulting in the fatal accident.

Also Read: 10th Muharram History: Why Ashura Is Islam's Most Solemn Day; Know Imam Hussain's Martyrdom Story

Residents also alleged that the 11 kV high-tension line passes unusually low through the middle of the village, making it difficult even for buses and trucks to pass underneath. They demanded that the power line be relocated or its height increased to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The administration has launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the electrocution, including allegations of negligence.

Before You Go

Political Storm: Ram Mandir trust controversy triggers allegations, counterclaims over SIT probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Muharram procession in Hatnara village?

A tazia being carried during a Muharram procession came into contact with a high-tension power line. This contact triggered an electric current, causing injuries and fatalities.

How many people were killed and injured in the incident?

Three people were killed, identified as Rashid Khan, Saddu Hussain, and Arbaaz Khan. Nine others were injured and are currently undergoing treatment at Ratlam Medical College.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Muharram Tazia Three Electrocuted Muharram Incident Muharram In Ratlam
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