3 Electrocuted, 9 Injured After Tazia Touches High-Tension Power Line In MP

A tazia being carried during a Muharram procession came into contact with a high-tension power line. This contact triggered an electric current, causing injuries and fatalities.
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3 Electrocuted, 9 Injured After Muharram Tazia Touches High-Tension Power Line In MP's Ratlam
Three people died and nine were injured after a Muharram tazia touched a high-tension power line in Ratlam. Locals alleged power wasn't shut despite linemen being present. Probe is underway.
- Three died, nine injured in Ratlam Muharram procession electrocution.
- Tazia touched high-tension power line, causing fatal electric current.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened during the Muharram procession in Hatnara village?
How many people were killed and injured in the incident?
Three people were killed, identified as Rashid Khan, Saddu Hussain, and Arbaaz Khan. Nine others were injured and are currently undergoing treatment at Ratlam Medical College.
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