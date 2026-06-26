3 Electrocuted, 9 Injured After Tazia Touches High-Tension Power Line In MP

Three people were killed and nine others injured after a tazia being carried during a Muharram procession came in contact with a high-tension power line in Hatnara village of Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh, on Friday.

The accident occurred when the tazia, or a part attached to it, touched an overhead high-voltage electricity line while the procession was passing through the village. The contact triggered an electric current, causing panic and leaving around 12 participants with burn injuries.

All the injured were rushed to Ratlam Medical College, where doctors declared three people dead. Nine others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Rashid Khan, Saddu Hussain, and Arbaaz Khan.

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Police Confirm Probe

Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar Lal said the injured are being treated at Ratlam Medical College and authorities are investigating all aspects of the incident.

"Nearly 12 people were injured in the electrocution. Three of them have died, while treatment of the remaining injured is underway. Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information, and the matter is being investigated," he said.

Locals Allege Negligence

Members of the local Muslim community alleged that the tragedy could have been prevented.

According to residents, the Muharram procession follows the same route every year, and personnel from the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) usually accompany the procession to temporarily shut off power while the tazia passes beneath the overhead line.

They claimed that although linemen were present this year as well, the electricity supply was allegedly not disconnected, resulting in the fatal accident.

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Residents also alleged that the 11 kV high-tension line passes unusually low through the middle of the village, making it difficult even for buses and trucks to pass underneath. They demanded that the power line be relocated or its height increased to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The administration has launched an investigation into the circumstances leading to the electrocution, including allegations of negligence.