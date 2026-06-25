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HomeCitiesAAP MP Sanjay Singh Alleges Irregularities In Ayodhya Ram Temple Land Deals, Submits Papers To SIT

AAP MP Sanjay Singh Alleges Irregularities In Ayodhya Ram Temple Land Deals, Submits Papers To SIT

Singh claims that several properties were bought at inflated prices, causing losses worth crores of rupees. He has provided records related to more than a dozen land transactions and is expected to record his statement before the SIT.

Written By : Balram Pandey |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAP MP alleges financial irregularities in Ayodhya land purchases.
  • He submitted documents alleging inflated land purchases by Trust.
  • Singh submitted evidence, demanding SIT probe all transactions.

A fresh controversy has surfaced over land purchases linked to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleging large-scale financial irregularities in property transactions carried out by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The AAP leader has submitted a letter to the head of Uttar Pradesh’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), claiming that several land purchases made by the trust involved significant discrepancies and caused losses worth crores of rupees.

Singh has demanded a detailed and impartial investigation into the transactions, alleging that previous complaints regarding similar issues did not result in any concrete action.

Allegations of Financial Irregularities

According to the letter, accessed by ABP News, Singh claimed several land deals linked to the temple trust raise serious questions about valuation and pricing.

He alleged that some properties were initially purchased at relatively low prices and were subsequently acquired at substantially higher rates, resulting in alleged financial irregularities.

The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that these transactions led to losses running into crores of rupees and warranted a thorough investigation by the authorities.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: 'SIT Means Share In Theft': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Ram Temple Probe, Final Report In 10-15 Days

Documents Submitted to Authorities

Singh arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday carrying what he described as documentary evidence related to the alleged irregularities.

According to him, the documents include records connected to more than a dozen properties purchased by the trust. He is scheduled to meet Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and hand over the documents for examination.

The AAP leader said the records would help investigators scrutinise the land transactions and determine whether any wrongdoing had occurred.

Appearance Before SIT

Apart from meeting administrative officials, Singh is also expected to appear before the Special Investigation Team investigating the matter.

He plans to record his statement before the SIT and submit all documents and evidence he has collected regarding the alleged land transactions.

In his communication to the investigation team, Singh urged officials to examine the attached documents and take strict action against anyone found responsible for irregularities.

Allegations of Favouritism in Land Purchases

Singh further alleged that the trust adopted different standards while purchasing land parcels in and around Ayodhya.

According to him, plots located close to the Ram Temple were acquired at comparatively lower prices, while properties situated farther away were purchased at significantly higher rates.

He claimed that some of the allegedly expensive land parcels belonged to individuals with close links to the trust and alleged that these transactions benefited certain people unfairly.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya Ram Temple Row: More Devotees, Less Donations? SIT Flags Irregularities In 15-Page Report

Demand for Comprehensive Probe

The AAP leader has asked the SIT to investigate multiple land transactions associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He alleged that in several instances, the trust purchased properties shortly after they had been acquired by other parties, but at substantially higher prices.

The allegations are currently claims made by Sanjay Singh, and the matter remains under investigation. No findings have yet been announced by the SIT regarding the transactions cited in his complaint.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has raised allegations regarding land purchases for the Ayodhya Ram Temple?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has alleged large-scale financial irregularities in land transactions carried out by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

What specifically are the allegations about the land deals?

Singh alleges properties were initially bought at low prices, then acquired by the Trust at substantially higher rates, causing losses of crores of rupees. He also claims favouritism in land pricing.

What evidence has Sanjay Singh provided for his claims?

Singh states he has documentary evidence related to more than a dozen properties purchased by the trust. He will hand these over to officials and the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

What is the current status of these allegations?

These are currently claims made by Sanjay Singh and are under investigation by the SIT. No findings have yet been announced by the SIT regarding the transactions cited in his complaint.

Published at : 25 Jun 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ram Mandir Sanjay SIngh
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