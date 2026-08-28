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English NewsCitiesRaksha Bandhan Tragedy: Son Dies By Train, Parents Die Shortly After In MP's Damoh

Raksha Bandhan Tragedy: Son Dies By Train, Parents Die Shortly After In MP's Damoh

A family tragedy in MP’s Damoh saw three members die near railway crossings on Raksha Bandhan. Police suspect suicide and are probing the incident.

Written By : Ambuj Pandey |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three family members died on Raksha Bandhan near railway crossings.
  • Mukesh died, his parents then died near another railway crossing.
  • Police are investigating, suspecting suicide; reason remains unknown.

A family was struck by tragedy on Raksha Bandhan after three of its members died near railway crossings in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, leaving the local community in shock.

Mukesh Ahirwar, 30, a resident of Karaiya village under the Hindoriya police station area, died after being hit by a train near Karaiya railway crossing. Shortly afterwards, his parents, Bharat Ahirwar, 65, and Uma Ahirwar, 60, also died near Dharampura railway crossing.

Police Begin Investigation

Following information from local residents, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and Kotwali police reached the spot. The bodies of all three victims were taken to the district hospital mortuary.

Bharat Ahirwar was employed as a security guard at the district hospital.

According to Kotwali police station in-charge Manish Kumar, the incident appears to be a case of suicide at first glance. The reason behind the incident has not yet been established.

Police have recorded statements from some neighbours and are investigating the case. Officials said the complete sequence of events will become clear only after the investigation is completed.

Neighbour Says Mukesh Mentioned Family Problems

A neighbour told police that Mukesh had approached him shortly before the incident and mentioned that there were problems at home. Shortly afterwards, the neighbour received information about his death.

Police are verifying the neighbour’s account as part of the investigation.

The incident on Raksha Bandhan has left Karaiya village and the surrounding areas in mourning.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the individuals who died in Damoh?

Mukesh Ahirwar (30), his father Bharat Ahirwar (65), and his mother Uma Ahirwar (60) died. They were residents of Karaiya village.

Where did the incident take place?

The tragedy occurred near railway crossings in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh. Mukesh died near Karaiya crossing, and his parents near Dharampura crossing.

What is the suspected cause of death?

All three family members died after being hit by a train. Police are investigating, but the incident currently appears to be a case of suicide.

Published at : 28 Aug 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raksha Bandhan Damoh Incident Madhya Pradesh Tragedy
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