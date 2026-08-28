Raksha Bandhan Tragedy: Son Dies By Train, Parents Die Shortly After In MP's Damoh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three family members died on Raksha Bandhan near railway crossings.

Mukesh died, his parents then died near another railway crossing.

Police are investigating, suspecting suicide; reason remains unknown.

A family was struck by tragedy on Raksha Bandhan after three of its members died near railway crossings in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district, leaving the local community in shock.

Mukesh Ahirwar, 30, a resident of Karaiya village under the Hindoriya police station area, died after being hit by a train near Karaiya railway crossing. Shortly afterwards, his parents, Bharat Ahirwar, 65, and Uma Ahirwar, 60, also died near Dharampura railway crossing.

Police Begin Investigation

Following information from local residents, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and Kotwali police reached the spot. The bodies of all three victims were taken to the district hospital mortuary.

Bharat Ahirwar was employed as a security guard at the district hospital.

According to Kotwali police station in-charge Manish Kumar, the incident appears to be a case of suicide at first glance. The reason behind the incident has not yet been established.

Police have recorded statements from some neighbours and are investigating the case. Officials said the complete sequence of events will become clear only after the investigation is completed.

Neighbour Says Mukesh Mentioned Family Problems

A neighbour told police that Mukesh had approached him shortly before the incident and mentioned that there were problems at home. Shortly afterwards, the neighbour received information about his death.

Police are verifying the neighbour’s account as part of the investigation.

The incident on Raksha Bandhan has left Karaiya village and the surrounding areas in mourning.