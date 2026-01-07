Rajasthan Shocker: Youth Hacked To Death With Swords, Accused On The Run

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A brutal daylight murder has sent shockwaves through Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district after a young man was hacked to death with swords by a group of assailants on Tuesday. The incident took place in Guda village under the Khamnor police station limits, triggering panic and fear among local residents.

According to police, the victim, identified as Himmat Singh Dasana, was sitting at the village square when around six attackers arrived in a black Scorpio SUV and launched a sudden assault using swords and other sharp-edged weapons. The attack occurred in full public view, leaving the area soaked in blood and creating chaos in the village.

Victim Recently Returned From Mumbai

Himmat Singh Dasana worked in Mumbai and had returned to his native village only a few days ago. After the attack, locals informed the police, following which teams from two police stations rushed to the spot. However, the attackers had already fled by the time police arrived.

Station House Officer Narendra Singh Bhati said preliminary investigation suggests the murder was the result of an old rivalry. The accused are reportedly residents of Pasund village near Kelwara and had long-standing enmity with the victim.

Old Rivalry, Police Launch Manhunt

Police said the attackers also assaulted youths who tried to intervene during the attack. Himmat Singh sustained critical injuries and was rushed by family members and villagers to Nathdwara hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Taking note of the seriousness of the crime, Rajsamand Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Parikh reached the scene along with force from two police stations. Special police teams have been formed and raids are being conducted in nearby areas to trace the accused.

Family members have filed a named complaint against Pasund residents Hamer Singh, Nathu Singh, Himmat Singh, Kishan Singh, Kalu Singh and Prem Singh. Police said statements of eyewitnesses and CCTV footage from the area are being examined, and barricades have been set up as part of the search operation.