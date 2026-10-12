Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: BJP Releases Manifesto For First Time; Promises Jobs, Healthcare

The political contest for Rajasthan’s Panchayati Raj elections is gathering pace, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress stepping up their preparations. The BJP has released a state-level manifesto, titled Sankalp Patra, outlining promises related to healthcare, education, employment, rural infrastructure, agriculture and women’s welfare.

The party is treating the rural local body elections as a major political exercise, with its state leadership, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and national leaders involved in the campaign. The manifesto is also significant because the panchayat elections across Rajasthan are being conducted together for the first time under the One State, One Election approach.

The BJP has said the document was prepared after consultations with local leaders and rural residents, with provisions intended to address the state’s regional and cultural diversity.

BJP Steps Up Campaign For Panchayat Elections

BJP national president Nitin Nabin visited Rajasthan on September 25 and flagged off 90 campaign vehicles. During the visit, he also advised party leaders to learn from irregularities reported during urban local body elections, including cross-voting and efforts to prevent elected representatives from switching sides.

The BJP had earlier adopted a centralised campaign strategy for urban local body elections. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held roadshows in all 10 major cities with municipal corporations, drawing criticism from the Congress over his involvement in local elections. The BJP defended its approach and subsequently formed boards in 204 urban local bodies.

The party is now seeking to strengthen its outreach in rural areas through a campaign involving leaders at different levels and a manifesto covering a wide range of local concerns.

Healthcare, Education And Employment Promises

Under its healthcare proposals, the BJP has promised to establish a blood bank in every panchayat samiti area under the initiative One Block, One Blood Bank. It has also proposed increasing financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000.

In education, the party has promised at least one senior secondary school in every gram panchayat. Students from economically weaker families would receive annual assistance of Rs 1,200 to purchase school bags, books and uniforms.

The manifesto also proposes setting up Atal Gyan Kendras in every gram panchayat. These centres would provide internet access, digital libraries, study material for competitive examinations and career guidance.

On employment, the BJP has pledged to facilitate 10 lakh job opportunities across the government and private sectors. The manifesto notes that 1.18 lakh government posts are vacant in Rajasthan, while recruitment preparations are underway for 70,031 posts.

The party has also proposed the Rajasthan Agriculture Accelerator Mission, with an allocation of Rs 500 crore to support agricultural startups.

Women's Welfare And Support For Athletes

The BJP has promised to increase the monthly pension for all eligible widowed women to Rs 1,500. The proposed increase in assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is another component of its women-focused commitments.

Female athletes would also be eligible for financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh under the manifesto’s proposals.

Rural Roads, Transport And Infrastructure

The manifesto outlines several measures aimed at improving connectivity and public facilities in villages.

The BJP has promised to construct more than 3,000 km of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. It has also proposed spending more than Rs 9,000 crore to build 19,000 km of missing-link roads.

The party has pledged to ensure regular Rajasthan Roadways bus services from every gram panchayat to the district headquarters. Mini-buses and other rural transport facilities would be expanded wherever required.

Every gram panchayat would also be connected to the internet. The BJP has proposed development works worth an average of Rs 5 crore per gram panchayat over the next five years.

Other commitments include developing model markets in revenue villages with populations exceeding 5,000 and creating public parks, open gyms and food courts in villages with more than 1,000 residents.

The party has also promised to speed up the distribution of ownership titles under the Swamitva Scheme in rural inhabited areas, with a target of issuing 25 lakh Swamitva cards or property titles. It has proposed identifying landless rural families and providing them with affordable residential plots.

In the power sector, the manifesto promises a grid sub-station in every gram panchayat.

Farmers, Irrigation And Water Projects

Agriculture and water management feature prominently in the BJP’s manifesto. The party has proposed implementing the Rs 34,102-crore Yamuna Water Project to supply drinking and irrigation water to the Shekhawati region.

It has also promised daytime electricity for irrigation to farmers in all districts and subsidies for irrigation pipelines for two lakh farmers.

The BJP has proposed an Amrit Sarovar in every gram panchayat, including the restoration or construction of traditional water bodies such as ponds and stepwells.

Among its financial commitments, the party has promised to increase annual assistance under the PM-Kisan scheme to Rs 12,000. It has also pledged wheat procurement at Rs 2,700 per quintal, including the bonus over the minimum support price (MSP), along with MSP-based procurement for jowar and bajra.

The manifesto includes assistance for 1,000 lakh metres of field fencing over five years, the development of shade nets and greenhouses across 25 lakh square metres, and subsidies for 50,000 agricultural machinery units.

Additional proposals include setting up a vermicompost unit in every gram panchayat and preparing a pasture development plan for each panchayat.

The BJP has also promised collection centres in every panchayat samiti to facilitate the collection, grading, packaging and primary processing of agricultural produce. It aims to establish 20,000 dairy cooperative societies to help farmers receive fair prices for milk.

Animal Husbandry And Conservation Measures

For the animal husbandry sector, the BJP has proposed low-interest loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for poultry farming.

The manifesto also includes a Rs 100-crore Camel Conservation and Visa Mission and promises to issue an additional five lakh Pashudhan Kisan Credit Cards over the next five years.

Congress Calls BJP’s Promises Election-Time Commitments

The Congress has criticised the BJP’s manifesto, describing its promises as election-time announcements. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the government had failed to release funds for commitments made in earlier announcements.

Dotasra also questioned the delay in holding panchayat elections, claiming that the polls had not been conducted for two years and that not even a rupee had been released. He challenged the government’s decision to appoint administrators in place of elected representatives and questioned why the elections had not been held.

With both parties intensifying their preparations, the BJP is relying on a campaign that brings together its senior leadership and grassroots workers, while the Congress is focusing on local-level campaigning.