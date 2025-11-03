Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesRajasthan Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Relief For Families Of Jodhpur Accident Victims

Rajasthan Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Relief For Families Of Jodhpur Accident Victims

The announcement was made by Additional District Collector Anjum Tahir at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital mortuary in the presence of family members of the victims and community representatives.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 15 people who died in the road accident in Jodhpur's Matoda area, officials said.

The announcement was made by Additional District Collector Anjum Tahir at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital mortuary in the presence of family members of the victims and community representatives.

"Each deceased person's family will receive Rs 10 lakh as compensation apart from Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. If three or more than three people in a family died, then a maximum of Rs 25 lakh compensation will be provided. The injured will receive Rs 2 lakh from the state government and Rs 1 lakh from the district administration," he said.

Following the announcement, community leaders and family members of the victims ended their sit-in protest at the hospital, and the bodies were handed over to the relatives after postmortem examination.

Fifteen people were killed and two others were injured, all residents of Nainchi Bagh near Chandpol in Jodhpur, on Saturday evening when a tempo carrying devotees from Bikaner's Kolayat temple rammed into a stationary tanker on the Bharat Mala Highway near Matoda in Phalodi.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Jodhpur's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Earlier in the day, several community members and relatives of the deceased gathered outside the mortuary demanding enhanced compensation of Rs 25 lakh per victim, Rs 5 lakh for the injured, and one government job per family.

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh Uchiyara, who visited the site, expressed grief over the tragedy and criticised the administration over their response.

He said members of the community blocked the Railway Station Road in protest, demanding their conditions be accepted. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan News Jodhpur Accident
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
Election 2025
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
'Mahagathbandhan Has 3 Monkeys': Yogi's 'Pappu, Tappu, Appu' Swipe At Bihar Rally
India
SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Compliance Affidavits
SC To Pass Order In Stray Dogs Case On Nov 7; Chief Secretaries Apologise For Not Filing Affidavits
Cities
21 Dead, 14 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Telangana's Rangareddy; PM Announces Aid
21 Dead, 14 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Telangana's Rangareddy; PM Announces Aid
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Donald Trump Hints At Global Nuclear Tensions, Mentions India’s No-First-Use Policy
Yogi Adityanath Targets Congress And RJD, Links Ram Temple Opposition To ‘Hindu Droh’ In Bihar Rally
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests, Verification Pending
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget