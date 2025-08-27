Rajasthan: Bharatpur Youth Arrested For Shooting 'Obscene' Reels Outside Girls' College

The craze of making reels on social media has once again led to disturbing behaviour. In Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, a young man was caught filming an indecent video outside a girls' college, sparking outrage and police action. The incident took place at Devnarayan Girls' College in Bayana.

The accused, identified as Sahil Khan from Salabad village, allegedly removed his shirt and began performing exercises and flexing his muscles outside the campus while recording himself. Several students were present at the spot at the time. His intention was to upload the clip as a reel on social media.

Once the video went viral, it triggered strong reactions from locals, who expressed anger over the act, calling it a threat to the dignity and safety of students. A complaint was filed with the police.

Bayana Circle Officer Krishnaraj Jangid formed a team and tracked down the accused. Sahil was arrested under charges of disturbing the peace and taken to the police station, where he repeatedly apologised, claiming he acted out of excitement and would not repeat the mistake.

Police officials stressed that such behaviour will not be tolerated. Any act of indecency in public places, especially those affecting the safety and respect of girls, will invite immediate action.

Authorities also noted that this is not the first time reels have pushed youngsters into reckless or offensive acts, raising growing concern about such incidents near schools and colleges.