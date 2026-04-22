Rajasthan School Bus Accident: Truck Rams Bus In Baytu, 10 Children Injured, 5 Critical

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom School bus collided with a truck, injuring ten children.

Five critically injured students referred to another facility.

Truck driver fled scene; investigation is underway.

A major accident occurred on Tuesday morning in the Baytu area of Balotra district in Rajasthan, where a truck collided with a school bus. Around three dozen children were on board the bus at the time of the incident. The impact was so severe that chaos broke out at the scene, with screams and panic all around.

A total of ten people, all school children, were injured in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. After initial treatment, five critically injured students were referred to another facility for better medical care.

Children Injured In Bus-Truck Collision

According to reports, police and administrative officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and began rescue operations. Local residents also helped in evacuating the children from the bus. The injured are currently undergoing treatment, while the critically injured have been referred.

Preliminary information suggests that the private school bus was on its way to pick up or transport children to school when a truck loaded with coolers rammed into it from behind on the highway, injuring several students.

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Driver Fled After The Accident

The truck driver fled the scene following the accident. The injured children were taken to a hospital in Baytu sub-district, and five critically injured students were later referred to Balotra. One child is reported to have suffered a serious head injury, while several others sustained injuries to their hands and teeth.

After receiving information about the incident, Sonaram Choudhary reached the spot to assess the situation. Police said the bus was hit from behind by the truck and that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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