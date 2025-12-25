Hindu Groups Vandalise Christmas Decoration At Raipur Mall, Ask Religion Of Employees: VIDEO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A protest called by Hindu organisations in Chhattisgarh spiralled into violence on Wednesday after a group of masked men vandalised Christmas decorations at Raipur’s Magneto Mall, allegedly threatening staff and questioning them about their religion, triggering widespread fear among employees and shoppers.

The incident unfolded amid a statewide bandh announced by Hindu groups to protest alleged religious conversions and earlier police action in Kanker. While most markets across Raipur remained shut, Magneto Mall was partially operational, with staff engaged in cleaning and Christmas decoration work ahead of the festival.

Decorations Smashed, Staff Questioned

According to mall authorities, around 30 to 40 masked individuals armed with sticks entered the mall around 2 pm and began damaging Christmas decorations that had been put up for celebrations. CCTV footage captured the vandalism, which took place in full public view.

Employees alleged that the group not only destroyed decorations but also stopped staff members, asked for their names and religion, checked identity cards and threatened non-Hindu employees. Several staff members, particularly women, were left shaken by the sudden violence.

Magneto Mall’s event manager, Ata Gupta, said the attack created panic among employees. She estimated the damage to be between ₹15 lakh and ₹20 lakh.

‘Atmosphere Of Fear’, Say Staff

Mall management representatives Namrata Kumari and Ajay Kumar said the mall had extended support to the bandh and remained closed to customers. However, essential cleaning and decoration work was underway when the protesters allegedly stormed in.

Speaking to ABP News, Namrata said the attackers’ sudden entry left employees terrified. Despite informing the police and handing over CCTV footage, staff remain anxious, especially with Christmas approaching.

“Today, people are visiting the mall. Their safety is also our responsibility,” she said, adding that employees fear another attack during the festive period.

An eyewitness told The Times of India that fear spread quickly inside the mall. “We were scared we might get beaten. By the time police arrived, a lot of things had already been damaged. More than anything else, it created an atmosphere of fear. Can’t we celebrate the winter festival now?” the witness said.

Police Action And Political Reactions

Police reached the spot following complaints from mall staff. However, videos circulating on social media appear to show that vandalism continued even in the presence of police personnel.

Raipur SHO Avinash Singh said a case has been registered against 30 to 40 unidentified individuals under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including vandalism, unlawful assembly and forcible entry.

“Around 2 pm, preparations for Christmas decorations were underway at Magneto Mall when 30 to 40 unknown individuals, with their faces covered, arrived and damaged the decorations,” Singh said. “We have obtained CCTV footage and vehicle registration numbers. The accused are being identified, and arrests will be made soon.”

Reacting to the incident, the Indian National Congress shared videos on social media, alleging that right-wing groups were behind the vandalism and that minority communities were being targeted during Christmas celebrations. The party accused the BJP-led state government of fostering an atmosphere of intolerance, claiming similar incidents had been reported from other states as well.

