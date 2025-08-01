Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Rain-induced floods and landslides blocked several road stretches in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The Chandigarh-Manali and Manali-Leh national highways were closed for vehicular traffic, causing inconvenience to commuters and leading to traffic snarls.

A taxi driver from Chandigarh, identified as Jai Kishan, sustained injuries and his vehicle was damaged in a landslide at Kainch Mor near Pandoh dam in Mandi district.

A stretch of the Shivabadar Road caved in, blocking the Chandigarh-Manali NH 21 and cutting off road connectivity to the Shivabadar village completely.

Long traffic snarls followed, after stranded vehicles queued up on either side of the road. Vehicles were being stopped at Pandoh dam as a precautionary measure.

Men and machinery were rushed to the spot, but intermittent rains obstructed the restoration work.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma said one-way traffic would be restored as soon as the rains stop.

The Manali-Leh NH 3 was closed at Jispa in Lahaul and Spiti district as floods in Masheran nallah scattered big rocks and debris on the road, the videos of which have gone viral. Fields of several people were damaged by the floods.

Locals said they heard a loud noise before water rushed in. "People came out of homes as we heard a loud noise coming from the hill. In a short time, the drain was flooded. The road is closed and the electricity supply is affected," said locals Karma Bodh and Raj Thakur.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana said that machines were sent to clear the road and the administration was "on the job".

One-way traffic was restored on the stretch of Chandigarh-Manali NH 21 near Samlatu in Bilapsur district, which was blocked by another landslide. Currently, the other part of the road is completely covered by debris.

With increasing incidents of landslides, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar has cautioned the local residents and tourists to travel only if necessary. He also asked them to stay away from rivers and rivulets.

In July, Himachal Pradesh received 250.3 mm rainfall against the average of 255.9 mm, a deficit of 2 per cent.

The local Met office on Friday issued a yellow warning for heavy rains in isolated areas of 3-10 districts in the state till Tuesday.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, with Bhattiyat in Chamba district receiving the highest rainfall of 118 mm. Banjar received 52.4 mm rainfall, Bharari 45.2 mm, Murari Devi 43 mm, Kothi 40 mm, Naina Devi 36 mm, Jot 35 mm, Amb 32.6 mm, Sarahan 30 mm and Chamba 29 mm.

A total of 291 roads, including 171 roads in the disaster-hit Mandi district, were closed on Thursday evening, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). It said 416 power distribution transformers and 219 water supply schemes were affected across the state.

From the onset of monsoon in the state on June 20 to July 31, the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,626 crore. So far, 95 people have died and 36 have gone missing in rain-related incidents, while 1,472 houses have been fully or partially damaged. The state witnessed 44 flash floods, 27 cloudbursts and 40 major landslides during this period, officials said.

