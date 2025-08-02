Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says This Cause Led To Delhi Station Stampede Amid Kumbh Rush

A tragic accident that left 18 people dead and 15 injured at New Delhi Railway Station in February was triggered by a headload dropped by a passenger, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Friday. The disclosure came in response to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha, shedding light on the findings of a high-level inquiry committee set up to investigate the incident.

Dropped Headload Sparked Deadly Chain Reaction

The minister explained that the dropped headload caused a ripple effect, leading to passengers tripping on the stairs of a crowded foot overbridge. “There was a big headload falling from one of the passengers, and the pressure was passed on to the stairs of platforms 14 and 15, resulting in the tripping of passengers on the stairs,” Mr. Vaishnaw stated. “Consequently, passengers fell on each other,” he added, referring to the sequence of events that unfolded at 8:48 PM on February 15.

No Mention of 'Stampede' in Minister’s Statement

Although the incident has widely been described as a stampede, Mr. Vaishnaw’s official response did not use the term. The tragedy occurred amid a massive rush of travelers headed to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

That day, the station saw an unusual spike in traffic — around 49,000 general tickets were sold, exceeding the daily average by over 13,000, Mr. Vaishnaw had informed the Lok Sabha earlier in March.

Crowd Management Was in Place, Says Minister

Responding to Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman’s inquiry about the committee's report and the government’s response, the minister emphasized that crowd control arrangements had been in place. However, he noted a “gradual increase of passenger density on the foot overbridge after 8:15 PM,” which eventually led to the tragic chain reaction.

Many passengers were reportedly carrying large headloads, which disrupted the flow of movement and contributed to the pile-up. The impact was particularly severe on FOB-3, the footbridge connecting platforms 14 and 15.

The Prime Minister had expressed his anguish shortly after the incident, posting on X that he was “distressed by the stampede.” The event served as a grim reminder of the importance of robust crowd management, especially during major festivals and pilgrimages.

Compensation Paid to Victims and Families

In the aftermath, the Railways disbursed compensation: ₹10 lakh to the families of those who died, ₹2.5 lakh to the seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for those with minor injuries. So far, ₹2.01 crore has been paid to 33 victims and their families.

Railways Roll Out New Crowd Control Measures

To prevent such tragedies in the future, the Railway Ministry has rolled out several measures. These include permanent holding areas for passengers, access control systems for confirmed ticket holders at 73 stations, the construction of wider foot overbridges, installation of CCTV cameras, and the establishment of real-time monitoring “war rooms” at major junctions. The massive turnout during the 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela underscored the critical need for advanced infrastructure and meticulous crowd management — especially at key transit hubs like New Delhi Railway Station.