PVR INOX Denies Reusing Cups After Bengaluru Juice Counter Shut Over Food Safety Violations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PVR INOX juice counter closed over alleged cup reuse.

Viral video showed stacked cups, sparking widespread criticism.

PVR INOX denied reuse, citing damaged, leaking cups.

Officials found violations, shut down the juice counter.

PVR INOX Ltd has issued a clarification after Karnataka's food safety authorities ordered the closure of a juice counter at one of its multiplexes in Bengaluru following allegations that used disposable cups were being reused to serve customers.

The controversy erupted after a video showing beverage cups stacked one above another went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism. The incident reportedly took place at PVR INOX in Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Bengaluru.

PVR INOX Denies Reusing Disposable Cups

Responding to the allegations, PVR INOX denied reusing the disposable cups, stating that the cups in question were damaged and leaking and had been kept aside.

“We would like to categorically clarify that there was no reuse of cups and that the damaged cups were not used for dispensing,” the company's official statement read.

The multiplex operator reiterated that the cups were not used to serve beverages to customers. It also said that an internal investigation into the incident found “no process deviation”.

Karnataka Health Department Shuts Juice Counter

Karnataka's Minister for Health and Family Welfare, UT Khader, said on Friday that food safety officials had inspected the location following a complaint and found violations of food safety regulations. A notice was issued to the establishment, and the juice counter was shut down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mithil Kumar (@mithil_mits)

In a post on X, Khader said:

"Our Health Department (@DHFWKA) Food Safety Officers have acted on a complaint about the cups used to serve juice to customers at PVR INOX, Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Bengaluru. During the inspection, officers found violations of food safety regulations. A notice has been issued to the establishment, and its juice counter has been shut down. When it comes to food safety, the same rules apply to everyone, from big brands to small vendors. I urge all food businesses to strictly follow the rules and run their business with their customers' health in mind. Public health matters as much as business. If you notice unhygienic food, packaging or serving practices anywhere, scan the Food Safety QR code below and file your complaint. Every complaint will be looked into."

Viral Video Triggers Social Media Backlash

On November 5, an Instagram user shared a video purportedly showing used beverage glasses stacked one above another at the PVR INOX multiplex in Forum Mall, Bengaluru. The user, Mithil Kumar, alleged that staff members were reusing the glasses to serve customers.

Following the post, the official account of Forum Mall issued an apology in the comments section, saying the matter was being investigated.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. The PVR team is currently investigating the matter, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure this is addressed. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention and assure you that the matter is being looked into seriously,” Forum South Bengaluru commented.