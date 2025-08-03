Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTwist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl

Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl

Initially, the victim's mother alleged three men were responsible for the attack on July 19, leading to her daughter's death 15 days later.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 11:16 AM (IST)

The death of a 15-year-old girl from Odisha's Puri, after allegedly being set on fire by three men, has a new twist after Odisha police claimed that no person was involved in the burning of the minor girl. 

The victim's mother had alleged that three unknown miscreants had set her daughter on fire on July 19, which led to her death 15 days later. 

She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, after sustaining burn injuries in the incident, which took place near her house in the Balanga area of Puri district. 

She initially received medical treatment in Bhubaneswar and was later air-lifted to the national capital for advanced treatment. 

The police have not specified how the girl "caught" fire. 

In a post on X, the Odisha police said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity." 

"The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment," they added. 

In the FIR lodged at Balanga police station on July 19, the girl's mother alleged that her daughter was abducted by three people who poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire.

Meanwhile, the girl's father also hinted that no one was involved in the death of his daughter. 

“I can’t hold anyone responsible for my daughter’s death; perhaps she was never meant to be part of my destiny," the father said while speaking to reporters. 

Following the registration of the case, senior police officers visited the spot and scientific teams and dog squads were deployed for the collection of evidence. 

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter, according to the police. 

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Odisha News Teen Death Puri News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Lifestyle
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Celebrate True Bonds
Entertainment
Suhana Khan Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo
Suhana Khan Celebrates SRK’s National Award With Adorable Childhood Photo: 'No one tells them like you'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Cash Seized in Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam; Political Links Suspected | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India’s Crude Oil Imports from U.S. Surge by 51% Amid Tariff Tensions | ABP NEWSA
Breaking News: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad Sparks Controversy with Remarks Against Sanatan Dharma | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: No Country Except India Blames Pakistan for Pahalgam Attack, Says Mani Shankar Aiyar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jammu and Kashmir Kathua Car Accident Claims Two Lives | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget