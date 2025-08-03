Twist In Puri Teen Death Case As Police Say No One Involved In Burning Of Minor Girl

The death of a 15-year-old girl from Odisha's Puri, after allegedly being set on fire by three men, has a new twist after Odisha police claimed that no person was involved in the burning of the minor girl.

The victim's mother had alleged that three unknown miscreants had set her daughter on fire on July 19, which led to her death 15 days later.

She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, after sustaining burn injuries in the incident, which took place near her house in the Balanga area of Puri district.

She initially received medical treatment in Bhubaneswar and was later air-lifted to the national capital for advanced treatment.

The police have not specified how the girl "caught" fire.

In a post on X, the Odisha police said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity."

"The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment," they added.

In the FIR lodged at Balanga police station on July 19, the girl's mother alleged that her daughter was abducted by three people who poured an inflammable substance on her and set her on fire.

Meanwhile, the girl's father also hinted that no one was involved in the death of his daughter.

“I can’t hold anyone responsible for my daughter’s death; perhaps she was never meant to be part of my destiny," the father said while speaking to reporters.

Following the registration of the case, senior police officers visited the spot and scientific teams and dog squads were deployed for the collection of evidence.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the matter, according to the police.