Punjab: Widow, Mother & 9-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide In Malerkotla; Video Names 10 Accused

Three members of a family, including a widow, her elderly mother and her nine-year-old son, died by suicide in Malerkotla, Punjab, after allegedly consuming poison. The incident has sent shockwaves through the area after a video recorded by the woman before her death surfaced, in which she accused multiple people of harassing her over financial disputes and driving her to take the extreme step.

Video Alleges Harassment Over Money

According to police, the deceased woman recorded a video before consuming poison, naming 10 to 11 people whom she held responsible for her death. In the video, she claimed she was being repeatedly harassed and threatened over money-related issues. She stated that if anything happened to her, her son or her mother, those individuals should be held accountable.

The woman alleged that she was being forced into suicide due to constant intimidation and pressure. Based on the video, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against 10 people, including her mother-in-law.

Threats Allegedly Issued Daily

In the video, the woman said she was being threatened daily, with warnings that she would be killed or made to die in an “accident”. She alleged that the same people would be responsible if any harm came to her family. She named her mother-in-law Charanjit Kaur, neighbours Bhola Singh and his family members, and several relatives, holding them responsible for her death.

Family Tragedy Unfolds Overnight

Police identified the deceased as 31-year-old Inderpal Kaur, a resident of village Bhudan. Her elderly mother, Hardeep Kaur, and her nine-year-old son, Jordan Singh, also died in the incident. Investigations revealed that Inderpal’s husband, Pavandeep Singh, had died some time ago, following which she had moved from her in-laws’ home to live with her mother, along with her son.

Police said the trio consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday night. Inderpal Kaur and her mother died during the night, while the child was still alive. In the morning, when the boy woke up and found his mother and grandmother unresponsive. He was rushed to hospital but died on the way due to the effects of the poison.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway

Malerkotla police confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Sandoor police station against 10 named individuals based on the video evidence. SHO Gagandeep Singh said the case is being investigated thoroughly and further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.