Punjab Police Blocks 63,749 Bank Accounts In Massive Cyber Fraud Investigation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Police froze 63,749 fraud accounts, blocking Rs 540 crore.

Authorities recovered and refunded Rs 64 crore to cybercrime victims.

Investigations expose organized cybercrime networks, their methods, and inter-state links.

Police also focus on public awareness to prevent cyber fraud.

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police's State Cyber Crime Division has frozen 63,749 bank accounts linked to cyber fraud involving transactions of nearly Rs 540.34 crore in the past one year, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Since 2024, around Rs 64 crore has been recovered and refunded to victims, including nearly Rs 38.42 crore recovered since January 1, 2025.

During this period, 62,253 cybercrime cases have been registered across the state.

In the last financial year, the percentage of fraud proceeds successfully frozen increased from 16.13 per cent to 23.43 per cent, reflecting a significant improvement in financial recovery.

Sharing details, DGP Yadav said, "The large-scale crackdown against cyber fraud gangs has not only enabled Punjab Police to freeze thousands of fraudulent bank accounts and recover defrauded money, but has also helped expose organised cybercrime networks operating across the country."

"Our investigations have led to significant breakthroughs in identifying methods, financial trails and inter-state linkages used by cybercriminals. Through timely intervention, advanced technological capabilities and meticulous financial tracking, the Cyber Crime Division has been able to disrupt fraud networks, protect citizens' savings and ensure that offenders are brought to justice," he added.

Among the districts, Jalandhar Commissionerate recorded the highest number of frozen accounts at 16,032, leading to the recovery of Rs 6,81,00,323. Kapurthala followed with 7,344 frozen accounts and recoveries amounting to Rs 2,56,00,037. In Hoshiarpur, 7,201 accounts were frozen, resulting in recoveries of Rs 3,96,29,152, while 6,930 accounts were frozen in Ferozepur, leading to recoveries of Rs 93,16,954.

Highlighting one of the recent successes, the DGP said the State Cyber Crime Division has cracked a cyber extortion case involving a Punjabi resident based in Canada. The victim was contacted through social media on the pretext of resolving personal problems through online 'ardas' (prayer), persuaded to share a video and subsequently blackmailed with threats of circulating it on social media.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Division arrested three people and recovered Rs 349,100 along with $500.

The case is among several successful operations carried out by the division in recent months.

Special DGP (Cyber Crime) V. Neeraja said besides tackling cyber fraud gangs, the State Cyber Crime Division is also working towards making citizens aware of how to avoid scammers' traps.

"The police are also focusing on sensitising youngsters regarding fake online grooming, cyber bullying, extortion, fake friendships and gaming platforms, which may lead to the sharing of sensitive personal information," she added.

According to Neeraja, the sustained enforcement drive, coupled with large-scale public awareness campaigns, reflects Punjab Police's multi-pronged strategy to combat cybercrime, safeguard citizens' savings and strengthen confidence in digital transactions across the state.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)