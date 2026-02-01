Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMan Found Dead In Defunct Public Toilet In Jalandhar, Probe Underway

Man Found Dead In Defunct Public Toilet In Jalandhar, Probe Underway

An unidentified man's body was discovered in a public toilet in Jalandhar, causing panic in the area. Police are investigating the matter. The cause of death remains undetermined.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 10:53 AM (IST)

Panic gripped the New Baldev Nagar area of Jalandhar after the body of an unidentified man was found inside a government-run public toilet located along the roadside on Saturday. Upon noticing the body, local residents immediately alerted the police.

A team from the Rama Mandi Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving the information, took custody of the body, and initiated an investigation. The incident has left residents of the area shaken.

Body Found Inside Men’s Toilet

Rama Mandi Police Station investigating officer Balkaran Singh said the body was recovered from inside the men’s bathroom of the public toilet. “No identification documents were found during the initial search,” he said, adding that the body has been kept in the civil hospital mortuary for 72 hours for identification.

According to local residents, the public toilet was constructed to facilitate people visiting the nearby market but had not been in use for a long time. Toilets and other fixtures inside had reportedly already been stolen. Residents said they had occasionally seen the deceased moving around the area but had no concrete information about his identity.

Police Await Post-Mortem Report

Police said they were informed about the body nearly two hours before reaching the spot. Officials stated that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.

“The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report,” police said.

Related Video

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jalandhar Punjab News PUNJAB
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026
Cities
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Shots Fired Outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Building; Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
World
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
World
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Officials Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Balochistan In Chaos: 27 Pak Personnel Killed, 9 Taken Hostage As BLA Attack Continues After 17 Hours
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget