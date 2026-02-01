Man Found Dead In Defunct Public Toilet In Jalandhar, Probe Underway

Panic gripped the New Baldev Nagar area of Jalandhar after the body of an unidentified man was found inside a government-run public toilet located along the roadside on Saturday. Upon noticing the body, local residents immediately alerted the police.

A team from the Rama Mandi Police Station reached the spot soon after receiving the information, took custody of the body, and initiated an investigation. The incident has left residents of the area shaken.

Body Found Inside Men’s Toilet

Rama Mandi Police Station investigating officer Balkaran Singh said the body was recovered from inside the men’s bathroom of the public toilet. “No identification documents were found during the initial search,” he said, adding that the body has been kept in the civil hospital mortuary for 72 hours for identification.

According to local residents, the public toilet was constructed to facilitate people visiting the nearby market but had not been in use for a long time. Toilets and other fixtures inside had reportedly already been stolen. Residents said they had occasionally seen the deceased moving around the area but had no concrete information about his identity.

Police Await Post-Mortem Report

Police said they were informed about the body nearly two hours before reaching the spot. Officials stated that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the cause of death.



“The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report,” police said.