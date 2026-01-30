Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab CM Mann Awards 916 Jobs, Boasts 63,943 Merit-Based Appointments Under Mission Rozgar

Punjab CM Mann Awards 916 Jobs, Boasts 63,943 Merit-Based Appointments Under Mission Rozgar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann says over 63,900 government jobs have been given on merit under Mission Rozgar, calling it a corruption-free recruitment drive.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said that his government has so far provided 63,943 government jobs purely on merit under its flagship ‘Mission Rozgar’, asserting that the recruitment process has been free of bribery, favouritism and political influence. Addressing a programme in Mohali, where appointment letters were distributed to 916 newly recruited youths from various departments, Mann said the exercise reflected the AAP government’s commitment to transparent governance. Contrasting the current system with previous governments, Mann said jobs earlier went to those with recommendations and money, while deserving candidates were sidelined.

Punjab Govt Boasts Welfare Achievements


Punjab CM Mann Awards 916 Jobs, Boasts 63,943 Merit-Based Appointments Under Mission Rozgar

“When people pressed the ‘jhaadu’ button, everyone began to receive their rightful due,” he said, adding that not a single appointment made under Mission Rozgar has been challenged in court.  Highlighting welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister said the Punjab government has launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, providing cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family, opened 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, ensured free electricity to nearly 90 percent of households, and closed 19 toll plazas, saving people ₹64 lakh daily. He accused the opposition of ignoring these measures and focusing only on criticism.

Prioritises Transparent Job Recruitment

Mann said unemployment was at the root of many social problems and reiterated that filling vacant posts through a transparent mechanism remains a top priority of his government. Several newly appointed candidates shared their experiences, praising the merit-based and corruption-free recruitment process. Cabinet ministers and senior officials were also present at the event.

Related Video

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How many government jobs has the Punjab government provided under 'Mission Rozgar'?

The Punjab government has provided 63,943 government jobs purely on merit under its 'Mission Rozgar' initiative. The recruitment process has been transparent and free from corruption.

What is the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna?

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is a welfare initiative by the Punjab government that provides cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family. It reflects the government's commitment to public welfare.

What has the Punjab government done to reduce the financial burden on its citizens?

The Punjab government has closed 19 toll plazas, saving people ₹64 lakh daily. They have also ensured free electricity to nearly 90 percent of households.

What is the significance of the newly appointed candidates not challenging their appointments in court?

The fact that not a single appointment under Mission Rozgar has been challenged in court highlights the transparency and fairness of the merit-based recruitment process.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Man PUNJAB Punjab Mission Rozgar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet
Sunetra Pawar Likely To Take Oath As Deputy CM Tomorrow, NCP To Pick Leader At MLA Meet
News
PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties
PM Modi Speaks To Venezuela Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, Vows To Deepen Ties
India
No Toilets, No Recognition: Supreme Court Lays Down School Hygiene Mandate
No Toilets, No Recognition: Supreme Court Lays Down School Hygiene Mandate
World
Global Challenges Need Multipolar World, Not US-China Dominance: UN Chief Antonio Guterres
Global Challenges Need Multipolar World, Not US-China Dominance: UN Chief Antonio Guterres
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget