Punjab CM Mann Awards 916 Jobs, Boasts 63,943 Merit-Based Appointments Under Mission Rozgar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said that his government has so far provided 63,943 government jobs purely on merit under its flagship ‘Mission Rozgar’, asserting that the recruitment process has been free of bribery, favouritism and political influence. Addressing a programme in Mohali, where appointment letters were distributed to 916 newly recruited youths from various departments, Mann said the exercise reflected the AAP government’s commitment to transparent governance. Contrasting the current system with previous governments, Mann said jobs earlier went to those with recommendations and money, while deserving candidates were sidelined.

Punjab Govt Boasts Welfare Achievements





“When people pressed the ‘jhaadu’ button, everyone began to receive their rightful due,” he said, adding that not a single appointment made under Mission Rozgar has been challenged in court. Highlighting welfare initiatives, the Chief Minister said the Punjab government has launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, providing cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family, opened 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, ensured free electricity to nearly 90 percent of households, and closed 19 toll plazas, saving people ₹64 lakh daily. He accused the opposition of ignoring these measures and focusing only on criticism.

Prioritises Transparent Job Recruitment

Mann said unemployment was at the root of many social problems and reiterated that filling vacant posts through a transparent mechanism remains a top priority of his government. Several newly appointed candidates shared their experiences, praising the merit-based and corruption-free recruitment process. Cabinet ministers and senior officials were also present at the event.