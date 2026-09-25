Punjab Man Attempts Suicide Inside Police Station, Alleges Bribe Demand By Cop

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man consumed poison at police station, alleging bribe.

He sought car report; police allegedly demanded money.

Incident follows similar suicide attempts across the state.

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) A man allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at a police station in Punjab's Barnala on Thursday after accusing officials of demanding money for providing a copy of the diary report (DDR) for his car after it was damaged in a fire.

Jobanpreet Singh, a resident of Bhathlan village in the district, was rushed to hospital after he consumed poison inside Dhanaula police station, and is undergoing treatment.

In a purported video circulating on social media, Jobanpreet said his car caught fire 17 days ago and he repeatedly visited the police station to get a DDR registered for an insurance claim for the damaged vehicle.

He accused a police official at the station of demanding bribe for providing a copy of the DDR. He alleged that the official had even accused him of deliberately setting the car on fire.

Jobanpreet also named a patwari (revenue official) in his allegation, citing an ongoing land dispute in Balian village in Sangrur.

A police official said Jobanpreet was in depression because of some land dispute.

After he visited the police station on Wednesday, police officials registered the DDR with regard to his damaged vehicle, the official said, adding that he was asked to get the copy on Thursday.

When he came to the police station the next morning, the station house officer asked him to wait as he was busy in a video conference. He then consumed some poisonous substance, the official said.

This incident comes close on the heels of two other similar incidents in the state, where a man attempted suicide while another died by consuming pesticide.

On September 20, a resident of Namol village in Sangrur attempted suicide outside the district administrative complex, claiming that a local sarpanch issued threats to him after he shared a video of drug supply in his village.

Gulzar Singh allegedly died by suicide on September 7 in Sangrur, after ingesting pesticide. His family has alleged that he was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about supply of drugs at an event in Dirba.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)