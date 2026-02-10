Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesCongress Leader Partap Bajwa Summoned By SC Commission Over Remark Against Punjab Minister

Congress Leader Partap Bajwa Summoned By SC Commission Over Remark Against Punjab Minister

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission summoned Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on February 11th to explain his alleged derogatory remark against state minister Harbhajan Singh, referring to Singh's father's profession as a band player.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 02:03 PM (IST)

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission (PSSCC) on Tuesday said it has summoned Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on February 11 to seek an explanation over his alleged objectionable remark against state minister Harbhajan Singh.

Addressing the media here, PSSCC Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said he took suo motu cognisance of Bajwa's remark about Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh.

He said Bajwa, who is also the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, has been asked to appear before the commission at its office here on Wednesday to give an explanation for his remarks.

A report has also been sought from the senior superintendent of police, Amritsar Rural, in this regard, he added.

Garhi said the notice summoning Bajwa was emailed to him after those present at the Congress leader's house in Sector-8 here refused to receive the notice sent through a commission employee.

Bajwa has been under fire from the ruling AAP over his remark against Singh.

While accusing Singh of indulging in corruption, the LoP had said the Congress would take him to task after it forms the government.

"Jehra pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band asin vajaavange (He, who used to be a band player, will be taken to task by us)," Bajwa had said referring to Singh.

Singh had hit back, saying mocking honest, hard-earned livelihoods was shameful.

He said his father was a band master who educated his children through sheer hard work.

"I studied in a government school and reached here based on my merit. Bajwa sahib is saying that 'we will play the band of a band player's son'. We have worked hard. This insult is not just mine, but of every poor family that educates its children through honest earnings," he had said.

The AAP on Monday held a protest here against Bajwa. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Partap Singh Bajwa Punjab News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Cities
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Business
India-US Trade Pact Under Scanner: $500 Billion Pledge, Russian Oil, Farmers' Fears Explained
ABP Live Deep Dive | Farmers, Oil And Tariffs: The Real Stakes Behind The India-US Trade Agreement
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Political Flash: TMC Refuses to Sign No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker
Breaking News: Naravane Book Leak Case Deepens Political Clash
Political Alert: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Unpublished Defence Book Leak Claims
Politics: Opposition To Move No-Confidence Notice Against Speaker Om Birla Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget