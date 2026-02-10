Congress Leader Partap Bajwa Summoned By SC Commission Over Remark Against Punjab Minister

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission (PSSCC) on Tuesday said it has summoned Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on February 11 to seek an explanation over his alleged objectionable remark against state minister Harbhajan Singh.

Addressing the media here, PSSCC Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said he took suo motu cognisance of Bajwa's remark about Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh.

He said Bajwa, who is also the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, has been asked to appear before the commission at its office here on Wednesday to give an explanation for his remarks.

A report has also been sought from the senior superintendent of police, Amritsar Rural, in this regard, he added.

Garhi said the notice summoning Bajwa was emailed to him after those present at the Congress leader's house in Sector-8 here refused to receive the notice sent through a commission employee.

Bajwa has been under fire from the ruling AAP over his remark against Singh.

While accusing Singh of indulging in corruption, the LoP had said the Congress would take him to task after it forms the government.

"Jehra pehle band vajaanda reha, ehda band asin vajaavange (He, who used to be a band player, will be taken to task by us)," Bajwa had said referring to Singh.

Singh had hit back, saying mocking honest, hard-earned livelihoods was shameful.

He said his father was a band master who educated his children through sheer hard work.

"I studied in a government school and reached here based on my merit. Bajwa sahib is saying that 'we will play the band of a band player's son'. We have worked hard. This insult is not just mine, but of every poor family that educates its children through honest earnings," he had said.

The AAP on Monday held a protest here against Bajwa.

