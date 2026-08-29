Punjab Influencer Manjeet Kaur Dies Weeks After Allegedly Being Tied To Tree, Set On Fire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Manjeet Kaur died after alleged kidnapping and burning.

Manjeet's family alleged two suspects kidnapped, assaulted, burned her.

A passer-by rescued her; she later succumbed to injuries.

Influencer Manjeet Kaur, 28, has died after battling for her life in hospital for several weeks. She was allegedly kidnapped, physically assaulted, tied to a tree and set on fire.

Kaur was undergoing treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where she died on August 26. Based on a complaint filed by her mother, Chandigarh Police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder.

Manjeet Allegedly Kidnapped From Chandigarh

According to Kaur’s mother, Kantadevi, Manjeet was called late at night on July 3. She alleged that two people, identified as Shubhi and Pinda, called her daughter to a location near a liquor shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 34.

The family alleged that Manjeet was kidnapped as soon as she reached the spot and forced into a car before being taken to Morinda. She was allegedly assaulted and later tied to a mulberry tree and set on fire.

Passer-By Rescues Manjeet From Flames

A passer-by reportedly found Manjeet tied to the tree and rescued her by putting a blanket over the flames. She was initially admitted to a hospital in Morinda and later shifted to a hospital in Mohali after her condition deteriorated.

On July 9, she was transferred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, where she remained unconscious for several weeks.

Influencer Briefly Regained Consciousness

Manjeet regained consciousness briefly on August 5 and reportedly told her family what had happened. However, despite efforts by doctors, her condition deteriorated and she died on August 26.

Following her death, police at Sector 34 police station registered an FIR under Section 140(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping, Section 103(1) for murder and Section 3(5) concerning liability for organised crime.

Police Search For Two Suspects

Inspector Shadi Lal said Manjeet was divorced and had a seven-year-old son. Police also said that she had been living with one of the two people named by her family.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the two suspects. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined, while family members are being questioned as part of the probe.