Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab CM Mann Announces Registrations For Govt's Rs 10 Lakh Health Cover To Begin From Tuesday

Punjab CM Mann Announces Registrations For Govt's Rs 10 Lakh Health Cover To Begin From Tuesday

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a cashless health insurance scheme providing ₹10 lakh coverage to all 65 lakh families.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Registrations for a state scheme for cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will begin on September 23 in Tarn Taran and Barnala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday.

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is meant to cover all families in Punjab and got the cabinet approval on July 10.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann said, "Our priority is health, education and infrastructure. In three years, we opened 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, which will increase to 1,000 in the coming time." As far as footfall goes, 1.80 crore people have got themselves checked and treated in these clinics, he said.

Mann, a few weeks ago, announced a Rs 10 lakh 'Sehat Bima' for the state's residents.

He said the registration for the scheme will begin from Barnala and Tarn Taran districts from September 23 and will go on for at least 10 days.

Registration camps have been set up at around 128 places in each of these districts.

Mann termed the scheme historic and first-of-its-kind in Punjab.

"We have kept the process simple. People just need to bring documents like an Aadhaar card and a voter ID with them for the registration," Mann said.

All government employees, ASHA workers, and anganwadi workers will be included in the scheme, he said.

People enrolled on the insurance will be given a health card.

Mann said that over 2,000 health procedures and surgeries will be covered.

Under the scheme, all 65 lakh families in the state will be entitled to cashless health insurance of Rs 10 lakh at government as well as empanelled private hospitals.

Punjab is the lone state in the country to have such a large mass health cover, Mann earlier said.

Mann also said a medical college will be set up in Sangrur to impart quality health services to the people.

He slammed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee for denying land for the construction of the college, saying that the body was merely a puppet in the hands of the Badal family and all its actions are "dictated" by them.

The SGPC would have certainly given the land if the Badal family had wished to construct a college, he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann Punjab Govt PUNJAB Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Shah On Comparison With Nehru
World
EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Rubio Hold First In-Person Talks Since Trump’s Tariff, H-1B Visa Moves: WATCH
EAM Jaishankar, US State Secretary Rubio Hold First In-Person Talks Since Tariff, H-1B Visa Moves: WATCH
World
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Business
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav In Itanagar, Urges People To 'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi'
PM Modi Launches GST Bachat Utsav In Itanagar, Urges People To 'Buy Swadeshi, Sell Swadeshi'
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget