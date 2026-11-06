Punjab: Four Coaches Of Karmabhoomi Express Catch Fire Near Patiala, No Casualties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four Karmabhoomi Express coaches caught fire near Patiala, Punjab.

Panic ensued; passengers exited as safety system stopped train.

Northern Railway confirmed no casualties or injuries from incident.

Four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express caught fire near Sarai Banjara in Punjab’s Patiala-Rajpura area, triggering panic among passengers. There were reports of several passengers being caught in the fire.

The train was travelling from Punjab towards Bihar when the incident occurred near Patiala. Thick smoke soon engulfed the area, prompting frightened passengers to get off the moving train.

Several videos showing the frightening scenes from the fire have also surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | Rajpura, Punjab: Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Karmabhumi Express in the Ambala division; no casualties reported Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that the train stopped safely after its safety system was triggered near Sarai Banjara station. The fire is being brought under control; senior officials are on-site, and no injuries have been reported. — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026

No Casualties Reported

The fire broke out at a time when trains are packed with passengers due to Diwali, raising concerns among those travelling on the Karmabhoomi Express.

Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that the train stopped safely after its safety system was triggered near Sarai Banjara station, as per ANI news agency. “Information was received regarding a fire in four coaches of the 12508 Karmabhumi Express, which travels from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri, near Sarai Banjara station in the Ambala division. Due to the timely functioning of the safety system, the train stopped, and the fire is being brought under control. All senior officials have reached the spot, and there is no information about anyone being injured, any other kind of damage, or any casualties in this incident," Upadhyay said.

Further details on the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.