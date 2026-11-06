Four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express caught fire near Sarai Banjara in Punjab. This incident caused panic, prompting passengers to exit the moving train.
Punjab: Four Coaches Of Karmabhoomi Express Catch Fire Near Patiala, No Casualties
Four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express caught fire near Patiala, triggering panic among passengers. The train stopped safely after its safety system was activated, with no injuries reported.
- Four Karmabhoomi Express coaches caught fire near Patiala, Punjab.
- Panic ensued; passengers exited as safety system stopped train.
- Northern Railway confirmed no casualties or injuries from incident.
Four coaches of the Karmabhoomi Express caught fire near Sarai Banjara in Punjab’s Patiala-Rajpura area, triggering panic among passengers. There were reports of several passengers being caught in the fire.
The train was travelling from Punjab towards Bihar when the incident occurred near Patiala. Thick smoke soon engulfed the area, prompting frightened passengers to get off the moving train.
Several videos showing the frightening scenes from the fire have also surfaced on social media.
#WATCH | Rajpura, Punjab: Fire breaks out in 4 coaches of Karmabhumi Express in the Ambala division; no casualties reported Northern Railway CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay stated that the train stopped safely after its safety system was triggered near Sarai Banjara station. The fire is being brought under control; senior officials are on-site, and no injuries have been reported.— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2026
No Casualties Reported
The fire broke out at a time when trains are packed with passengers due to Diwali, raising concerns among those travelling on the Karmabhoomi Express.
Further details on the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Karmabhoomi Express?
Were there any casualties or injuries reported?
No casualties or injuries have been reported due to the fire. Northern Railway confirmed that all passengers are safe.
How was the train fire managed?
The train's safety system was triggered, stopping it safely near Sarai Banjara station. Senior officials are on site, and the fire is currently being brought under control.