Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab BJP’s Arvind Khanna Joins SAD, Calls Move A ‘Homecoming’

Punjab BJP’s Arvind Khanna Joins SAD, Calls Move A ‘Homecoming’

Punjab BJP vice‑president and two‑time MLA Arvind Khanna quit the BJP and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Sangrur, describing the move as a 'homecoming' to his political roots.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chandigarh:  In a setback to the BJP in Punjab, the party’s state vice president, Arvind Khanna, on Sunday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in Sangrur.

Khanna was a Congress MLA before joining the Punjab BJP. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited Khanna's house in Sangrur, where he was inducted into the party.

Badal said it was his pleasure to welcome his friend into the SAD and appoint him as the in-charge of the Sangrur Assembly constituency.

Khanna has been serving Sangrur for more than two decades and has been instrumental in carrying out various social initiatives under the Umeed Foundation, headed by him, the SAD chief said.

"He is among the rare breed of leaders who believe in selfless service and giving back to society. I am confident that his joining the Akali Dal will further strengthen the party in Sangrur district,” Badal added.

Khanna was elected as an MLA from the Sangrur Assembly constituency in 2002 and the Dhuri seat in 2012 on a Congress ticket. He was once considered close to former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who resigned as an MLA in 2014 and left active politics.

Khanna had joined the BJP in January 2022, just before the Punjab assembly polls. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly election from the Sangrur seat and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket.

He began his political career with the SAD in 1997 and was made the general secretary of the party’s youth wing. Khanna switched over to Congress in 1998.

Addressing a gathering after joining the party, Khanna said he started his political innings with the SAD and described his rejoining as a “homecoming”.

He said people still remembered the unprecedented development done in the state during successive Akali governments. "They want a return to those days", he said.

Khanna also said that he was inspired by the selfless service rendered by Sukhbir Badal during the floods in Punjab last year.

On this occasion, the SAD president also welcomed BJP district president Dharminder Singh Dullat, former municipal council presidents Harbans Singh Garcha and Deepak Aggarwal, Daljit Singh Sekhon, executive member state BJP committee, Manjula Sharma, district president, among others. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight

Frequently Asked Questions

Who joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in Sangrur?

Arvind Khanna, the state vice president of the BJP in Punjab, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. He was previously a Congress MLA before joining the BJP.

What role will Arvind Khanna play in the Shiromani Akali Dal?

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal welcomed Arvind Khanna into the party and appointed him as the in-charge of the Sangrur Assembly constituency.

What is Arvind Khanna's prior political experience?

Khanna was an MLA from Sangrur in 2002 and Dhuri in 2012 on a Congress ticket. He began his career with the SAD in 1997.

Why did Arvind Khanna rejoin the Shiromani Akali Dal?

Khanna described his rejoining as a 'homecoming,' inspired by the development during past Akali governments and Sukhbir Badal's service during last year's floods.

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 11:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Akali Dal MLA Punjab BJP AAP ARVIND Khanna
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss
IND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss
News
‘India-US Trade Deal Drives Investor Trust Surge’: PM Modi Hails Political Stability
‘India-US Trade Deal Drives Investor Trust Surge’: PM Modi Hails Political Stability
News
‘Ram Was Written On The Ring Recovered From Tipu’s Body,’ Says Owaisi Amid Maharashtra Controversy
‘Ram Was Written On The Ring Recovered From Tipu’s Body,’ Says Owaisi Amid Maharashtra Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget