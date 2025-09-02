Punjab is reeling under its worst floods in decades, with the deluge leaving 30 people dead and affecting over 3.5 lakh residents across all 23 districts. According to a state bulletin covering the period from August 1 to September 1, nearly 1,400 villages have been impacted, with Pathankot recording the highest death toll of six. Close to 20,000 people have been evacuated so far.

On Tuesday, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann toured some of the flood-hit districts. Mann, who inspected Ferozepur’s inundated villages on a boat, expressed deep concern about inadequate compensation norms for disaster-hit communities.

“Punjab has always stood with the country in times of crisis and hoped that the country would reciprocate now,” the chief minister said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He urged the Centre to revise its relief guidelines, calling the current standards “grossly inadequate” for compensating farmers, livestock owners, and vulnerable groups.

Mann also renewed his demand for the release of ₹60,000 crore pending from the Centre, stressing, “I am demanding the state’s rights and not begging for it in the wake of floods in the region.”

The Chief Minister got emotional while interacting with the flood-affected people in Ferozepur, news agency ANI reported. “The Prime Minister and the Home Minister called, and they inquired about the situation... The flood that came in 1988 – I was a young boy then... The situation is more severe,” Mann told ANI.

Governor Kataria visited Ferozepur and Tarn Taran, holding meetings with district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh. He reviewed relief measures, met displaced residents at a relief camp in Bare village, and later assessed the situation at Harike Headworks with Army officials. Kataria is scheduled to visit Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot on Wednesday, followed by Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib on Thursday.

Punjab Police, Haryana Govt Announce Contribution To CM Relief Fund

Meanwhile, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav announced that all IPS officers in Punjab would contribute one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as a gesture of solidarity.

DGP Punjab Police posted on X, "In solidarity with the people of Punjab affected by the devastating floods, all IPS officers of the state have resolved to contribute one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This contribution is a humble gesture to support ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts. Beyond policing, we see it as our humanitarian duty to stand with our fellow citizens in this hour of distress. Punjab Police remains committed not only to ensuring law and order but also to extending every possible assistance to ease the suffering of those affected. Together, with compassion and collective effort, we will overcome this challenge and help rebuild lives."

The Haryana government also released ₹5 crore each for Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir from its Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after returning from China on Monday, spoke to Mann and assured him of all assistance from the Centre, according to officials.

Punjab Congress Chief Warring’s Demand for ‘National Calamity’ Status

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that it had “completely failed in providing relief and rehabilitation to the flood-hit people.”

Calling for the floods in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir to be declared a “national calamity,” Warring also questioned why the Prime Minister had not yet visited Punjab.

“Shouldn’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji visit Punjab’s flood-hit areas?” Warring wrote on X. “Since he is back from the SCO summit, we hope that he should be paying a visit to the flood-affected areas of Punjab and announce an immediate flood relief package for the state.”

Fresh Rains In Punjab Add To Flood Woes

Fresh rainfall on Tuesday added to the woes, with Amritsar recording 18.3 mm, Patiala 70.5 mm, and Gurdaspur 32.8 mm, among other areas. Skill development centres under the Punjab Skill Development Mission will remain closed until Wednesday, while all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes across the state have been ordered shut till September 3 due to heavy rain, the AAP government announced.

Relief operations are continuing with the involvement of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, BSF, police, and district authorities.