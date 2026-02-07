Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPunjab Govt Claims Rs 10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover Now Fully Operational For 65 Lakh Families

Punjab Govt Claims Rs 10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover Now Fully Operational For 65 Lakh Families

Punjab’s ₹10L health cover for 65L families fuels welfare push as AAP claims delivery, Opposition questions claims ground impact.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 10:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has claimed major progress in implementing its flagship health insurance programme, saying welfare promises are now translating into ground-level delivery. AAP Punjab chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme has become fully operational, providing cashless treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh to nearly 65 lakh families across the state.

AAP Credits Leadership For Scheme

He credited the policy push to the leadership of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The scheme is part of Punjab’s universal healthcare push aimed at ensuring that families do not face financial distress during medical emergencies. The programme offers free treatment across government and empanelled private hospitals and is designed to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure.


Punjab Govt Claims Rs 10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover Now Fully Operational For 65 Lakh Families

Case Study Showcases Welfare Impact

Dhaliwal highlighted a case from Gurdaspur district, where a daily-wage labourer allegedly received heart surgery worth around ₹3 lakh under the scheme without any direct payment, calling it proof of the government’s welfare delivery on the ground. The scheme, often referred to as the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, offers universal health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually and aims to ensure cashless treatment for major illnesses and surgeries across a wide hospital network.


Punjab Govt Claims Rs 10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover Now Fully Operational For 65 Lakh Families

Healthcare, Education Core Govt Focus

The AAP leader said strengthening healthcare and education infrastructure remains the government’s core agenda, adding that previous regimes left poor families vulnerable to debt due to high medical costs. He also said hospitals are being monitored to ensure no extra charges are imposed on beneficiaries. Targeting opposition parties, Dhaliwal said critics who governed the state for decades are now unable to accept governance changes and appealed to people to enrol under the scheme and obtain health cards.

Related Video

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Punjab's flagship health insurance program?

The flagship health insurance program in Punjab is called the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme, also known as the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana.

What is the coverage limit of the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme?

The scheme provides cashless treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually for major illnesses and surgeries.

Which hospitals offer cashless treatment under this scheme?

Cashless treatment is available across both government and empaneled private hospitals throughout the state.

Who is eligible for this health insurance scheme?

The scheme provides coverage to nearly 65 lakh families across Punjab, aiming for universal healthcare.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 10:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann Opposition Health Insurance AAP PUNJAB Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana Punjab
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
‘No Concessions For US’: Piyush Goyal Says India Will Protect Agricultural Sector
News
PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter
PM Modi Wins Hearts In Malaysia With Tamil Bonding, Warm Banter
News
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
Faridabad Surajkund Tragedy: Police Inspector Killed, 13 Injured As Tsunami Swing Collapses
News
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
‘You Are The Two-Rupee Beggar’: Owaisi Targets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over ‘Miya Muslim’ Remark
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Bihar Political Temperature Rises After Pappu Yadav’s Arrest
Maharashtra Politics: BJP’s First Woman Mayor Candidate Makes Strong Political Statement
Stray Dog Attack: Two Stray Dogs Attack 5-Year-Old Child Inside Housing Society
Janakpuri Incident: Contractor Rajesh Prajapati Arrested by Delhi Police
Mumbai Politics: Deputy Mayor Post Goes to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shankar Ghadi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget