Punjab Govt Claims Rs 10 Lakh Cashless Health Cover Now Fully Operational For 65 Lakh Families

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has claimed major progress in implementing its flagship health insurance programme, saying welfare promises are now translating into ground-level delivery. AAP Punjab chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme has become fully operational, providing cashless treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh to nearly 65 lakh families across the state.

AAP Credits Leadership For Scheme

He credited the policy push to the leadership of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The scheme is part of Punjab’s universal healthcare push aimed at ensuring that families do not face financial distress during medical emergencies. The programme offers free treatment across government and empanelled private hospitals and is designed to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure.





Case Study Showcases Welfare Impact

Dhaliwal highlighted a case from Gurdaspur district, where a daily-wage labourer allegedly received heart surgery worth around ₹3 lakh under the scheme without any direct payment, calling it proof of the government’s welfare delivery on the ground. The scheme, often referred to as the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, offers universal health insurance coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually and aims to ensure cashless treatment for major illnesses and surgeries across a wide hospital network.





Healthcare, Education Core Govt Focus

The AAP leader said strengthening healthcare and education infrastructure remains the government’s core agenda, adding that previous regimes left poor families vulnerable to debt due to high medical costs. He also said hospitals are being monitored to ensure no extra charges are imposed on beneficiaries. Targeting opposition parties, Dhaliwal said critics who governed the state for decades are now unable to accept governance changes and appealed to people to enrol under the scheme and obtain health cards.