Pune News: NCP MLA Dnyaneshwar Katke's Car Hits 4-Year-Old Girl; CCTV Video Surfaces

A four-year-old girl was critically injured on Sunday afternoon after being struck by a speeding car belonging to MLA Dnyaneshwar Katke, who was travelling from Pune to Shirur for municipal campaign activities. The incident occurred on November 30 near Borhade Mala on the Pune–Ahmednagar Highway.

According to local reports, the child, identified as Shubhra Pandharinath Borhade, was crossing the highway alone when the accident took place. Witnesses stated that she suddenly emerged from behind another car and into the path of Katke’s black Mercedes (registration number MH12 NX 1391).

The driver reportedly applied the brakes sharply, but due to the speed of the vehicle, the car hit the child with force. Shubhra was thrown several feet before falling onto the asphalt, sustaining severe injuries.

Officials said Katke and his accompanying workers immediately exited the vehicle, assisted the child, and transported her to a hospital in their car. As her condition was reported to be critical, she was later shifted to Pune for advanced medical treatment.

The circumstances surrounding why the child was crossing the busy highway unaccompanied have raised additional concerns among local residents. Authorities are conducting further inquiries into the incident.