Mob Targets Kargil Veteran’s Family In Pune, Demands Citizenship Proof; Case Booked

The police in Pune have filed an FIR against six individuals and four to five unidentified accomplices for allegedly raising religious slogans and engaging in objectionable behaviour outside the residence of a Kargil War veteran in the Chandannagar area of Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The family of 58-year-old war veteran Hakimuddin Shaikh, who served in the Indian Army’s 269 Engineer Regiment during the 1999 Kargil War, alleged that a mob gathered outside their home late on July 26 and demanded proof of their Indian citizenship. Some family members were allegedly taken to the local police station around midnight and released only after being asked to return the next day, reported The Times of India.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the registration of the FIR under sections related to unlawful assembly and said the case was being examined in detail. “Based on fresh victim statements, we will invoke relevant sections of law. If needed, a separate FIR will be filed to take a holistic view of the incident. Stringent action will follow against those who violate the law,” he said.

Additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil added that no arrests had been made so far.

Initial police denials were overturned after it was confirmed that two calls were made to the 112 emergency helpline, one about a mob in the area and another alleging the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals. “We are still verifying which call came first,” Kumar stated, noting that 15–20 people had gathered at the scene before more police personnel were deployed.

The family, originally from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, has lived in Pune since 1960. Shaikh’s uncles also served in the armed forces during the 1965 and 1971 wars. On Wednesday, the police commissioner met the family and assured them of strict action. “He also directed officers to return our Aadhaar cards, which had been taken for verification,” said Irshad Shaikh, Hakimuddin’s brother.

Kumar dismissed allegations that members of a Hindu outfit had arrived in a police van or that women were called to the station after dark.

Suraj Padwale, claiming to be a Bajrang Dal office-bearer, admitted that their members were present but denied any wrongdoing. “We passed on information to police about suspected illegal immigrants, but we didn’t ask anyone to show documents,” he said.