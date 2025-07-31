Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesMob Targets Kargil Veteran’s Family In Pune, Demands Citizenship Proof; Case Booked

Mob Targets Kargil Veteran’s Family In Pune, Demands Citizenship Proof; Case Booked

The family, residing in Pune since 1960, faced a mob outside their home. Police are investigating, assuring strict action and denying initial claims of inaction.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 10:53 AM (IST)

The police in Pune have filed an FIR against six individuals and four to five unidentified accomplices for allegedly raising religious slogans and engaging in objectionable behaviour outside the residence of a Kargil War veteran in the Chandannagar area of Pune, police said on Wednesday. 

The family of 58-year-old war veteran Hakimuddin Shaikh, who served in the Indian Army’s 269 Engineer Regiment during the 1999 Kargil War, alleged that a mob gathered outside their home late on July 26 and demanded proof of their Indian citizenship. Some family members were allegedly taken to the local police station around midnight and released only after being asked to return the next day, reported The Times of India. 

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the registration of the FIR under sections related to unlawful assembly and said the case was being examined in detail. “Based on fresh victim statements, we will invoke relevant sections of law. If needed, a separate FIR will be filed to take a holistic view of the incident. Stringent action will follow against those who violate the law,” he said.

Additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil added that no arrests had been made so far.

Initial police denials were overturned after it was confirmed that two calls were made to the 112 emergency helpline, one about a mob in the area and another alleging the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals. “We are still verifying which call came first,” Kumar stated, noting that 15–20 people had gathered at the scene before more police personnel were deployed.

The family, originally from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, has lived in Pune since 1960. Shaikh’s uncles also served in the armed forces during the 1965 and 1971 wars. On Wednesday, the police commissioner met the family and assured them of strict action. “He also directed officers to return our Aadhaar cards, which had been taken for verification,” said Irshad Shaikh, Hakimuddin’s brother.

Kumar dismissed allegations that members of a Hindu outfit had arrived in a police van or that women were called to the station after dark.

Suraj Padwale, claiming to be a Bajrang Dal office-bearer, admitted that their members were present but denied any wrongdoing. “We passed on information to police about suspected illegal immigrants, but we didn’t ask anyone to show documents,” he said.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Assault Army Family
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
World
US Navy's Stealth F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Fresno County: VIDEO
US Military Aircraft Crashes In California's Fresno County: VIDEO
Sports
No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always Be Respected'
CONFIRMED! No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always...'
India
US, India Still Negotiating, Says Trump After Imposing 25% Tariffs Plus Penalties
US, India Still Negotiating, Says Trump After Imposing 25% Tariffs Plus Penalties
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget