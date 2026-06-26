Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fiancee Siya Goyal and lover Chetan Chaudhary murdered Ketan.

They chose murder over eloping, fearing family disrepute.

Goyal signaled Chaudhary before he pushed Ketan off fort.

Police confirmed confession, Goyal's father seeks strict justice.

Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal's fiancée, Siya Goyal, allegedly gave a pre-arranged signal moments before her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed the 25-year-old off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, police said on Thursday, revealing chilling details of what they described as a meticulously planned murder.

Investigators said the accused admitted they decided to kill Agarwal instead of eloping together because they feared doing so would bring disrepute to their families, news agency PTI reported.

Police Detail Alleged Murder Plot

According to investigators, Goyal and Chaudhary initially attempted to shift responsibility onto each other during questioning, a common tactic adopted by suspects during interrogation. However, Goyal later admitted she had masterminded the conspiracy and that Chaudhary had actively participated in planning the murder.

A police official associated with the investigation told PTI that Chaudhary, 22, initially claimed he was present at Lohagad Fort but did not accompany Agarwal to the exact spot where he fell and was unaware of what had happened.

Investigators, however, found his version inconsistent. Both accused later admitted their roles and described how the plan unfolded.

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'Signal' Before Fatal Push

Police said the conspiracy involved a pre-decided signal. As per the plan, Goyal, 20, was to sit down at a designated moment, indicating to Chaudhary that it was time to strike.

"As per the plan, Goyal (20) was to give a signal by sitting down, following which Chaudhary was to come up and push an unsuspecting Agarwal to his death. They executed the plan exactly," PTI quoted the police official as saying.

"They have told us what happened and how it happened. Ketan had no idea what was coming. He was pushed into the gorge before he realised anything," the official added.

'We Chose Murder Instead Of Eloping'

During interrogation, police questioned the accused about why they had not simply eloped.

"They said eloping would have brought disrepute to their families," the investigating official said.

Police had earlier disclosed that the accused had allegedly taken Agarwal to Lohagad Fort on two previous occasions with the intention of killing him, but both attempts failed.

Agarwal and Goyal were scheduled to marry in November at a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. According to investigators, Goyal did not want to go ahead with the marriage.

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Fiancee's Father Seeks Strictest Punishment

Speaking to reporters, Goyal's father demanded the harshest possible punishment for those responsible for the killing, saying even if his daughter was found guilty, she should face the same fate as the victim.

"Ketan was like a son to me, and the loss had shattered both our families. We were eagerly preparing for the wedding," he said.

"Whatever has happened is deeply tragic. Even today we cannot bring ourselves to believe it," he added.

He also rejected allegations made by Agarwal's father that Goyal's family had concealed information before the marriage was arranged.

According to him, the family had no knowledge of any problems in the relationship or of his daughter's alleged affair with another man. "Siya was a simple girl who always appeared very happy about her upcoming wedding," he said.