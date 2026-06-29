Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune court sentenced 65-year-old Bhimrao Kamble to death.

He was guilty of raping, murdering a three-year-old.

Court cited crime's barbarity, prosecution's judgment citations.

Police submitted 1,200-page charge sheet from swift investigation.

A special court in Pune on Monday sentenced 65‑year‑old Bhimrao Kamble to death after finding him guilty of raping and murdering three‑year‑old girl in May. Notably, the verdict came within 60 days of the crime.

According to sources, the court spoke about the barbarity of the crime committed by the old man and went on to pronounce the death penalty. The victim's parents, who had demanded the same for the accused, burst into tears after hearing the sentence.

The development comes after the court, on June 25, concluded that the prosecution had proven all charges against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt and recorded a guilty verdict under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and the complainant’s side, the court reserved its sentencing decision for Monday, June 29, when it imposed the death penalty.

Prosecution’s Case And Legal Argument

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar said the prosecution emphasised the gravity of the offence throughout the trial and cited 12 landmark Supreme Court judgments to support the demand for the maximum penalty.

"The prosecution concluded that all the charges against the accused were proven beyond a reasonable doubt. The court concluded that the accused was guilty under all the sections of the IPC and declared him guilty," said Misar.

“The prosecution cited 12 landmark Supreme Court judgments in court, which debated the need for capital punishment and the death penalty for such crimes and the court agreed,” the advocate added.

Police Investigation And Evidence

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said the police submitted a 1,200‑page charge sheet containing the full evidence.

Gill stated that the victim, a 3.5‑year‑old girl, died during torture and that the accused continued to assault her after her death. He said all charges were proven in court and reiterated the police’s commitment to a swift, quality investigation. "We had promised the people that we would submit a charge sheet to the court on a fast track within 15 days and conduct a quality investigation," he said.

Gill thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Police Director General Sadanand Date for their support, saying both had reviewed and assisted the investigation while it was underway. He noted the police had aimed to file the charge sheet within 15 days, a promise he said was fulfilled.