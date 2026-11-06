Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Farmers blocked highway for sugarcane payment, disrupting Diwali travel.

Public transport halted; 1,500 trucks stranded, affecting supply.

Alternate routes congested, causing delays and safety concerns.

Protest leader threatens escalation; government seeks negotiated solution.

The Pune-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-48) remained blocked for the third consecutive day as farmers' agitation demanding advance payment of Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane severely disrupted Diwali travel across parts of Maharashtra.

The protest, led by former MP Raju Shetti, has affected nearly 120 km of the highway between Nagthane in Satara district and Sangli Phata in Kolhapur district. Several heavy vehicles remain stranded, while traffic diverted onto alternative routes has led to congestion on bypasses and smaller connecting roads, the Hindustan Times reported.

Commuters travelling towards Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Belagavi have been affected by the disruption, with passengers heading home for Diwali facing prolonged delays.

“We have been stuck on the highway since last night with our children and elderly family members. We were travelling to Kolhapur to celebrate Diwali with our relatives, but our vehicle has barely moved for hours. We have limited food and water, and the children are getting restless,” HT quoted a passenger, Mangesh Chirute, stranded on the highway as saying.

Pune-Bengaluru Highway Traffic Diverted, Alternative Routes Congested

According to the HT report, vehicles travelling from Pune towards Kolhapur and Sangli have faced severe traffic congestion between the D-Mart area in Satara and Ajintha Chowk.

Although traffic has been diverted through Rahimatpur, the movement of heavy trucks along the alternative route has further slowed down traffic, making it difficult for smaller vehicles to pass.

Small vehicles heading towards Sangli have been advised to travel through Satara city and take the Rahimatpur route before proceeding via Pusesavali and Palus.

Motorists travelling towards Kolhapur can also use alternative routes through Rahimatpur, including roads connecting Ashta in Sangli district, Bagani and Peth Vadgaon.

However, these routes have also come under increasing traffic pressure, with authorities advising commuters to check the latest road conditions before beginning their journeys.

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100 MSRTC Bus Trips Cancelled Daily Amid Highway Blockade

The farmers' agitation has also affected public transport, forcing the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to cancel approximately 100 bus trips every day, HT reported.

The cancellations have added to the difficulties of passengers attempting to reach their hometowns for Diwali.

Arun Siya, MSRTC Pune divisional controller, said the corporation had started operating some buses through alternative routes from Wednesday, including via Sangli, Rahimatpur and Vita, to help passengers stranded along the way reach their destinations.

“We had already started operating some buses through alternative routes from Wednesday, including via Sangli, Rahimatpur and Vita, to ensure that passengers stranded on the way could reach their destinations,” the report quoted Siya as saying.

“We are constantly assessing which routes can safely be used to operate services and hope that a solution will emerge soon,” he added.

The diversions have also raised safety concerns for passenger vehicles. Siya said a Karnataka-registered bus was stopped near Rahimatpur, beyond Satara, on Thursday, and its window panes were damaged.

Over 1,500 Trucks Stranded, Transporters Warn Of Supply Disruption

The blockade has also brought the movement of commercial vehicles carrying essential commodities to a standstill.

Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra State Transporters Association, said more than 1,500 trucks transporting goods such as grains, vegetables and other essential commodities had been stranded on the highway for two days.

“More than 1,500 trucks carrying different types of goods, including grains, vegetables and other commodities, have remained stranded on the highway for the last two days. The prolonged blockade is causing major losses to transporters and could also affect the supply chain if the situation continues,” Shinde said.

Transporters have raised concerns over mounting financial losses and the possibility of disruptions in the movement of essential goods if the blockade continues.

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Raju Shetti Warns Of Intensifying Agitation

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has warned that the agitation could be intensified if the state government and sugar factories fail to reach an agreement with farmers.

Shetti has also threatened to disrupt the supply of milk and vegetables to Mumbai and Pune, raising concerns over the availability of essential commodities in the two cities.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government determines the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane, while any payment over and above the prescribed price must be negotiated between sugar factory owners and farmers.

He said Minister Hasan Mushrif had been directed to hold discussions with stakeholders and work towards resolving the dispute.

“Minister Hasan Mushrif had been asked to hold discussions with the stakeholders and work towards resolving the dispute,” Fadnavis said.

With negotiations expected to continue, commuters, transporters and passengers are awaiting a resolution to the dispute to restore normal traffic movement on the Pune-Bengaluru highway.