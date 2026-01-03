Pregnant Woman Dies After 6 km Walk To Hospital In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, Locals Agitated

Even as Maharashtra moves towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy and Gadchiroli is projected as a future ‘Steel City’ with multiple development projects, basic healthcare access in its remote villages remains starkly inadequate.

This contrast has come into sharp focus after the death of a nine-month pregnant woman and her unborn child in Aldandi Tola village of Etapalli taluka in Gadchiroli district.

Six-Kilometre Walk Before Labour

Asha Santosh Kiranga, who was nine months pregnant, lived in Aldandi Tola, a village without a motorable road. On New Year’s Day, she walked nearly six kilometres through forest terrain with her husband to reach her sister’s house in Petha, hoping to ensure timely help during delivery.

The physical exertion reportedly took a toll on her health.

Health Deteriorates, Baby Dies In Womb

The following morning, Asha developed severe labour pains and was shifted by ambulance to Kaliammal Hospital in Hedri. Doctors decided to conduct a caesarean section, but by then, the baby had already died in the womb.

Asha’s condition worsened due to high blood pressure, and she died shortly after.

Health Officials’ Account

Following the incident, Gadchiroli Chief Executive Officer Suhas Gade and District Health Officer Dr Pratap Shinde visited the village and conducted an inquiry.

According to the Health Department, Asha had been undergoing regular check-ups and was in contact with ASHA workers. Her expected delivery date was at the end of January.

Dr Shinde said Asha had walked six kilometres on New Year’s Day to visit a priest to receive ‘fire’ treatment. She stayed there and received treatment, but her condition deteriorated around 1 am, after which the local ASHA worker was informed. She was then shifted by ambulance to the hospital in Hedri, where she died during treatment.

The Health Department attributed her death to negligence and incorrect treatment by the priest.

Post-Death Ordeal Adds To Anger

After her death, Asha’s body was taken to Etapalli Rural Hospital for a post-mortem but was sent back due to the absence of a gynaecologist. The body was then transported to Aheri, around 40 kilometres away.

Residents expressed strong anger over the incident, pointing out that the woman was forced to walk long distances while alive due to the lack of roads and healthcare facilities, and even after death, her body had to be transported across multiple locations.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage over infrastructure gaps and access to maternal healthcare in remote parts of Gadchiroli.