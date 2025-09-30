16-Year-Old Pregnant Girl Sabs Boyfriend In Lodge, Later Boards Train To Home

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities16-Year-Old Pregnant Girl Sabs Boyfriend In Lodge, Later Boards Train To Home

Investigators said the girl locked the room from outside, discarded the key on nearby railway tracks, and boarded a train to Bilaspur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking murder has been reported in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where a 16-year-old pregnant girl allegedly killed her 20-year-old boyfriend inside a lodge.

Police said Mohammed Saddam, an engineering student from Bihar, checked into the lodge near Station Road with his girlfriend on September 27. CCTV footage showed the two stepping out once, but only the girl was seen leaving on September 28. When neither returned, lodge staff grew suspicious and informed police.

Boyfriend Found Lying In Pool Of Blood

On September 29, Ganj police opened the locked room with a spare key and discovered Saddam’s body lying in a pool of blood, with five stab wounds on his neck, back, and other parts of his body. The room showed signs of a violent struggle.

Investigators said the girl locked the room from outside, discarded the key on nearby railway tracks, and boarded a train to Bilaspur. She later confessed to her mother in Koni, who took her to the local police station.

According to police, the girl claimed she was pregnant and often argued with Saddam over marriage. She alleged that Saddam threatened to kill her during an altercation, after which she attacked him with a knife while he was asleep around 3 am.

The girl also carried Saddam’s phone with her after the murder. She has since been handed over by Bilaspur police to Raipur’s Ganj police for further questioning.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raipur Murder CHHATTISGARH CRIME
