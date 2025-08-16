Pregnant Bangladeshi Woman In Police Custody For Illegal Stay Escapes From Mumbai’s JJ Hospital

A dramatic escape from Mumbai’s JJ Hospital has put the city’s prison security system under the spotlight. A pregnant Bangladeshi woman, who was in judicial custody, fled the hospital on Thursday afternoon, prompting a massive search operation by Mumbai Police.

Who Is The Escaped Prisoner?

The woman has been identified as Rubina Irshad Sheikh, 25, who was arrested on August 7 by Vashi Police. Investigators accused her of fraudulently acquiring an Indian passport by submitting a fake birth certificate. She now faces multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Passport Act, and the Foreigners Act. Following her arrest, Rubina was lodged at Byculla Women’s Jail pending trial.

Hospital Visit Turns Into Escape

Rubina was shifted to JJ Hospital on August 11 after she complained of fever, cold, and a skin infection. Doctors were also conducting a routine medical checkup since she is five months pregnant. However, on August 14, while being escorted inside the hospital, Rubina managed to break free. According to police, she shoved a constable and used the crowded hospital environment to slip away unnoticed.

Police Response And Ongoing Search

The incident triggered a city-wide manhunt. Police teams have been deployed across Mumbai in an effort to track her down. Officials have assured that 'every possible effort' is being made to arrest her at the earliest.

Rubina’s escape has cast a harsh spotlight on the security lapses in handling prisoners during hospital visits.