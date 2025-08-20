Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Pray It Lands Quickly': Flyers Panic As Guwahati-Kolkata Alliance Air Plane Makes Emergency Landing

'Pray It Lands Quickly': Flyers Panic As Guwahati-Kolkata Alliance Air Plane Makes Emergency Landing

An Alliance Air flight to Kolkata had a technical issue. The pilots and crew quickly made an emergency landing for the safety of the passengers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 07:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An Alliance Air flight from Guwahati to Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing after developing a technical snag mid-air, leaving passengers on edge for several minutes. The incident occurred onboard flight 9I756, which was en route to Kolkata when the malfunction was detected. Acting swiftly, the pilot and crew decided to turn back and carried out a safe emergency landing at Guwahati Airport.

All passengers on board were reported safe and were later deboarded smoothly. The airline confirmed that necessary arrangements were made for their assistance. Alliance Air has also launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the technical fault.

The flyer recording the video could be heard saying: "The rotors have stopped. Just pray that the plane lands quickly."

Airline Responds

Soon after the incident, Alliance Air issued a statement: "Alliance Air flight 9I756, operating on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, encountered a technical issue mid-air. As a precautionary measure and in adherence to standard safety protocols, the aircraft safely landed at Guwahati Airport. All passengers were deboarded safely, and necessary arrangements were made. An internal investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the issue."

"Alliance Air remains committed to the highest standards of safety and ensures that all aircraft undergo regular and rigorous maintenance checks before every departure," the statement added.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alliance Air
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s First Reaction On Attack: ‘Cowardly Attempt On Our Resolve To...’
India
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
PM-CM Removal Bills: Rahul’s ‘King’ Jibe, Mamata’s ‘1 Party-1 Govt’ Warning, BJP Says Oppn With Corrupt—Who Said What
India
Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar
Govt Sends Bills On Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers To JPC Amid Opposition Uproar
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget