An Alliance Air flight from Guwahati to Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing after developing a technical snag mid-air, leaving passengers on edge for several minutes. The incident occurred onboard flight 9I756, which was en route to Kolkata when the malfunction was detected. Acting swiftly, the pilot and crew decided to turn back and carried out a safe emergency landing at Guwahati Airport.

Scary Technical glitch mid-air



For a moment, it felt like time had stopped aboard the #allianceAir flight in Guwahati.



flight 9I756, flying from Guwahati to Kolkata, suddenly encountered a technical problem mid-air.



As the situation unfolded, passengers held their breath in…

All passengers on board were reported safe and were later deboarded smoothly. The airline confirmed that necessary arrangements were made for their assistance. Alliance Air has also launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the technical fault.

The flyer recording the video could be heard saying: "The rotors have stopped. Just pray that the plane lands quickly."

Airline Responds

Soon after the incident, Alliance Air issued a statement: "Alliance Air flight 9I756, operating on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, encountered a technical issue mid-air. As a precautionary measure and in adherence to standard safety protocols, the aircraft safely landed at Guwahati Airport. All passengers were deboarded safely, and necessary arrangements were made. An internal investigation is currently underway to ascertain the cause of the issue."

"Alliance Air remains committed to the highest standards of safety and ensures that all aircraft undergo regular and rigorous maintenance checks before every departure," the statement added.