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English NewsCities‘Buy Biryani From Hindu Shops’: Posters In Bengal Trigger Political Row Ahead Of Durga Puja

‘Buy Biryani From Hindu Shops’: Posters In Bengal Trigger Political Row Ahead Of Durga Puja

One of the posters circulating on social media carries the message: “No one is stopping you from eating biryani. Do eat biryani, but from Hindu shops.”

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 01:34 PM (IST)

A political controversy has erupted in West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja after posters urging people to buy biryani and puja-related items from Hindu-owned shops went viral on social media. Opposition parties have demanded police action over the posters.

The posters were put up in Siliguri by the Hindu Jagran Manch, an organisation associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Defending the campaign, the organisation said the posters were an appeal rather than an order.

One of the posters circulating on social media carries the message, "No one is stopping you from eating biryani. Do eat biryani, but from Hindu shops." The campaign has drawn criticism from political leaders, with opposition parties objecting to attempts to link food purchases with religion.

TMC Slams Campaign, Says Taste Has No Religion

According to a report by The Times of India, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh criticised the campaign, saying the Siliguri incident was unacceptable because taste cannot be defined by religious identity.

“Biryani from a Hindu-owned shop may taste excellent, and biryani from a Muslim-owned shop may be equally delicious. Food is identified by its taste, not religion. Such diktats cannot be accepted,” Ghosh said.

He also criticised the shop owner in the separate Hindmotor controversy, suggesting that greater discretion could have prevented the dispute. He said the owner might have been trying to attract customers with a catchy tagline but should have avoided bringing religion into the matter.

Left Leaders Demand Police Action

Senior CPI(M) leader and former minister Ashok Bhattacharya called for police action against those responsible for putting up the posters.

“In a secular, democratic country, putting up such posters is a crime. The administration should not only remove them but also arrest those behind this communal campaign,” he said.

Left parties also argued that the Constitution guarantees equal rights to people of all religions and that a person's livelihood should not be determined by their faith.

The controversy has added to political tensions in West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja, with opposition leaders questioning the religious messaging behind the campaign.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Kolkata News WEst Bengal
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