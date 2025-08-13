Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPoisoned 2,800 Dogs For ‘Children’s Safety’, Buried Them In Estates: Karnataka Lawmaker’s Shocking Claim

Poisoned 2,800 Dogs For ‘Children’s Safety’, Buried Them In Estates: Karnataka Lawmaker’s Shocking Claim

Karnataka MLC SL Bhojegowda admitted to poisoning 2,800 stray dogs during his time leading Chikmagalur's civic body, citing children's safety. He argued stray dog attacks disproportionately affect the poor.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 08:21 PM (IST)

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka MLC SL Bhojegowda has claimed that he oversaw the killing of 2,800 stray dogs during his tenure as head of the Chikmagalur civic body, saying it was necessary to safeguard children.

“We also have concern for animals, but animal lovers are another menace,” Bhojegowda said in the Legislative Council, as reported by NDTV. “But you see the suffering of young children. You read about this daily in the papers and TV. It is happening every day.”

Recounting the incident, he said, “We had mixed something with meat and fed about 2,800 dogs and buried them under coconut trees… let’s go to jail also if needed for the safety of our kids.”

According to a report by Kannada Prabha, Bhojegowda further stated that the dogs were buried in coconut gardens and coffee estates after being fed poisoned meat.

‘Stray Dog Menace Hits the Poor Hardest’: MLC Bhojegowda

Bhojegowda argued that stray dog attacks disproportionately affect children from poor families, unlike those of “judges, ministers and legislators, who travel by cars and other vehicles”.

His remarks come amid heightened debate following the Supreme Court’s recent order directing the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and their relocation to shelters within eight weeks.

Supreme Court Order Sparks National Debate

On Monday, a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, acting on a suo motu petition concerning the “alarming and disturbing” rise in dog attacks, ordered that all strays be rounded up from every locality, including those on the outskirts of Delhi.

The court said the animals should be shifted elsewhere, “whether sterilised or not sterilised,” so that society could “feel free and safe”. Authorities in Delhi-NCR were also directed to set up a helpline to register dog bite complaints and ensure that the offending animal is picked up within four hours of a report.

The directive has drawn strong criticism from animal welfare groups, who have warned of severe consequences, including dismantling existing community protection against rabies.

Recent Dog Bite Incidents in Karnataka Fuel Tensions

The matter gained traction in Karnataka following several recent attacks. Two MSc students from Bengaluru’s Ambedkar School of Economics University were hospitalised after being bitten by stray dogs. Last month, a 70-year-old man in Kodigehalli died after allegedly being mauled outside his home.

In another case, CCTV footage from Old Hubballi showed a three-year-old girl being dragged and bitten by a group of dogs. She sustained serious injuries to her shoulder, back, legs and arms and was admitted to KIMS Hospital, Hindustan Times reported.

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil recently criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to establish observation homes for aggressive dogs despite previous directions.

Also read
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stray Dogs JDS Karnataka Janata Dal (Secular) Chikmagalur Karnataka  Karnataka News Stray Dog SUpreme COurt SL Bhojegowda
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Ajit Doval Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
China’s Wang Yi To Visit India On Monday, Meet NSA Ajit Doval Amid Signs Of Thaw In Ties: Report
India
'Complainant Related To Godse': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Life Threat In Savarkar Case, Cites BJP Leaders' Remarks
'Complainant Related To Godse': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Life Threat In Savarkar Case
India
‘Ask Pakistan’: US Declines To Confirm F-16 Losses In Operation Sindoor Clash
‘Ask Pakistan’: US Declines To Confirm F-16 Losses In Operation Sindoor Clash
India
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Became Voter Before Citizenship, Congress Leader Points To ECI
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Voted Before Citizenship, Cong Leader Points To ECI
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget