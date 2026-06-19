Gujarat Farmers Receive Rs 1,025 Crore PM-Kisan Direct Aid

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat's 51.28 lakh farmers receive Rs 1,025 crore directly.

Kolkata/Gandhinagar: More than 51.28 lakh farmers in Gujarat are set to receive direct financial assistance of over Rs 1,025 crore as part of the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, which will be released nationwide on June 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Hooghly (Tarkeshwar) in West Bengal.

The nationwide transfer under the instalment will amount to over Rs 18,880 crore, benefiting more than 9.44 crore farmer families across India through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), according to official details.

The instalment will be credited directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts without intermediaries.

In Gujarat, the scheme’s implementation will be marked by a state-level “PM Kisan Utsav Diwas” at the Town Hall in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State Ramesh Katara will be present at the event, which is part of the state’s coordinated rollout of the central scheme.

As part of the national programme, the Prime Minister will release the instalment and interact virtually with farmers across the country, addressing beneficiaries during the event in West Bengal.

Official figures show that since the launch of the PM-Kisan scheme, 22 instalments have already been disbursed, with more than 11 crore farmers receiving cumulative assistance exceeding Rs 4.28 lakh crore across India.

In Gujarat, more than 69 lakh farmer families have received over Rs 23,083 crore so far under the scheme.

The state government has planned coordinated arrangements across Gujarat to ensure wider participation.

The programme will be broadcast live at Agricultural Science Centres, market yards, Farmer Producer Organisations, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies. District, taluka and village-level events have also been arranged to facilitate viewing of the Prime Minister’s address.

Officials stated that the structured rollout aims to ensure the timely delivery of benefits and wider awareness among farmers, particularly through grassroots-level institutions involved in agricultural outreach and services.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)