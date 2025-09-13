Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Congress Leaders Booked Over AI-Generated 'Deepfake' Video Of PM Modi, His Late Mother

The BJP alleges the video defames Modi and violates law, morality, and women's dignity, sparking outrage and raising concerns about AI-generated misinformation in elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Delhi Police have registered an FIR after the Congress’ Bihar unit shared an AI-generated “deepfake” video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother on social media platform X, news agency PTI reported.

The case was filed on Friday following a complaint by Sanket Gupta, convenor of the BJP Delhi Election Cell, at North Avenue Police Station. Gupta alleged that the video “maligned the Prime Minister’s image, grossly violated law, morality and women’s dignity.”

According to officials, the FIR has been registered against unnamed individuals under sections 336 (Forgery), 340(2) (Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356(2) (Defamation), and 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Controversial Clip

The 36-second video, marked “AI GENERATED”, carried the caption “Maa appears in sahab’s dreams.” It depicts Modi “dreaming” of his late mother, who is shown criticising his politics in poll-bound Bihar.

The clip quickly spread across social media, sparking outrage from the BJP and its allies, who slammed the Congress for using artificial intelligence in such a manner. Party leaders described the video as “shameful” and questioned “how low the opposition would stoop to target Modi.”

Political Backlash

Gupta, in his complaint, sought action against the Congress and its leaders for circulating the video. He said the use of AI to create such content amounted to a deliberate attempt to insult and defame the Prime Minister, while also undermining public trust in digital content.

The controversy comes at a time when deepfake videos and AI-generated misinformation are emerging as a major concern in India’s political landscape, especially with several states, including Bihar, headed for elections.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 10:00 PM (IST)
Delhi Police CONGRESS
