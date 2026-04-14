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HomeCitiesPM Modi Holds Roadshow In Dehradun Ahead Of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Opening

PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Dehradun Ahead Of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Opening

PM Modi embarked on a 12-kilometre road trip to the main event venue, Jaswant Ground, in Dehradun.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 01:56 PM (IST)

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Dehradun on Tuesday, with a large crowd lining both sides of the road to greet him.

The prime minister is in the city to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Before the roadshow, he stopped to pray at the Siddhpeeth Maa Datkali Temple near Dehradun on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

He then embarked on a 12-kilometre road trip to the main event venue, Jaswant Ground, in Dehradun.

A large number of people, including school children, gathered to welcome the prime minister and showered flowers on his convoy.

A massive police force was deployed for security during the prime minister's movement.

Modi will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut the travel time between the two cities to less than half. He will also undertake a review of the wildlife passage on the elevated section of the high-speed expressway in Saharanpur.

The 213-kilometre six-lane access-controlled corridor has been built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore.

The corridor traverses through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from over six hours at present to around two and a half hours, according to an official statement. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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