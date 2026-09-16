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English NewsCitiesPilibhit Man Tied To Pole, Beaten Over Mobile Theft Suspicion; Video Viral

Pilibhit Man Tied To Pole, Beaten Over Mobile Theft Suspicion; Video Viral

The circumstances leading to the assault and the exact sequence of events are being investigated by the police.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

A middle-aged man was allegedly tied to an electric pole and subjected to physical assault in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit after being suspected of stealing a mobile phone. The incident took place on Bazaar Lal Road in the Sungadi police station area. A video showing the semi-naked man tied to the pole went viral on social media, following which the police took cognisance of the incident.

According to preliminary information, passers-by gathered at the spot and recorded videos of the victim instead of intervening.

Police Take Action After Video Goes Viral

After the video surfaced, police reached the spot and rescued the injured man. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Police have detained the accused and are questioning him. Further action is being taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The circumstances leading to the assault and the exact sequence of events are being investigated by the police.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pilibhit UP Crime UP News
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