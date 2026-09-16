Pilibhit Man Tied To Pole, Beaten Over Mobile Theft Suspicion; Video Viral

A middle-aged man was allegedly tied to an electric pole and subjected to physical assault in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit after being suspected of stealing a mobile phone. The incident took place on Bazaar Lal Road in the Sungadi police station area. A video showing the semi-naked man tied to the pole went viral on social media, following which the police took cognisance of the incident.

According to preliminary information, passers-by gathered at the spot and recorded videos of the victim instead of intervening.

Police Take Action After Video Goes Viral

After the video surfaced, police reached the spot and rescued the injured man. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Police have detained the accused and are questioning him. Further action is being taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The circumstances leading to the assault and the exact sequence of events are being investigated by the police.