PIL Seeks Contempt Action Against Kejriwal Over Justice Sharma Court Videos

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPIL In Delhi HC Seeks Contempt Action Against Kejriwal Over Justice Sharma Court Videos

PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Contempt Action Against Kejriwal Over Justice Sharma Court Videos

PIL in Delhi HC seeks contempt action against Kejriwal over alleged court video leak. Recusal plea rejected; AAP questions judge’s impartiality, BJP backs ruling.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PIL filed seeking contempt of court against Kejriwal.
  • Court rejected Kejriwal's plea for judge recusal.

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed against Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi High Court, seeking contempt of court proceedings. The petition alleges that during arguments on a recusal application before Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma, a recording of the court proceedings was deliberately published on social media in violation of the court’s video conferencing rules.

The plea has urged the court to order a detailed inquiry and take appropriate action. Advocate Vaibhav Singh filed the petition, seeking contempt action against Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and others.

Court Rejects Recusal Plea

On Monday, Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma dismissed Kejriwal’s request seeking her recusal from the case. “I will not recuse myself from this matter,” she said in her order.

AAP Leaders Raise Questions On Impartiality

In a post on X, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh questioned the judge’s impartiality, alleging links between her family and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represents the CBI. He also claimed that the judge attends RSS events, raising concerns over fairness.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda echoed similar concerns, saying there is public doubt over whether the case can be heard without bias and questioning why the recusal request was denied.

BJP Welcomes Court’s Decision

The Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the ruling. Party MP Bansuri Swaraj said Kejriwal should remember that India’s judicial system operates under the Constitution and law, not individual convenience.

Related Video

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a PIL filed against Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi High Court?

A PIL was filed seeking contempt of court proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly publishing a court recording on social media, violating video conferencing rules.

Did the court grant Arvind Kejriwal's request to have the judge recuse herself from his case?

No, Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's request, stating she would not recuse herself from the matter.

Published at : 21 Apr 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court AAP MANISH SISODIA ARVIND KEJRIWAL Sanjay SIngh Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma PIL Filed Against Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Contempt Action
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Contempt Action Against Kejriwal Over Justice Sharma Court Videos
PIL Seeks Contempt Action Against Kejriwal Over Justice Sharma Court Videos
Cities
Viral Jhalmuri Vendor Who Served PM Modi During Bengal Election Campaign Reveals Income: WATCH
Viral Jhalmuri Vendor Who Served PM Modi During Bengal Election Campaign Reveals Income: WATCH
Cities
Bengal Elections: BJP Candidate Rakesh Singh Booked Over Violence In Ekbalpur, 9 Arrested
Bengal Elections: BJP Candidate Rakesh Singh Booked Over Violence In Ekbalpur, 9 Arrested
Cities
VHP To Reach Out To Corporates Over ‘Workplace Issues’ Faced By Hindu Women
VHP To Reach Out To Corporates Over ‘Workplace Issues’ Faced By Hindu Women
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Bhiwandi Thane, firefighting operation underway
Breaking: Trump signals renewed war threat on Iran as ceasefire deadline nears amid global criticism
Breaking: Iran-US talks deadlock deepens over five key issues as ceasefire pressure intensifies
BREAKING: Tension rises as Iran-US ceasefire nears end; Pakistan talks still unclear ahead of deadline
BIG BREAKING: Election Commission tightens polling rules; webcasting failure may trigger re-poll in constituencies
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget