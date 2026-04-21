PIL Seeks Contempt Action Against Kejriwal Over Justice Sharma Court Videos

A PIL was filed seeking contempt of court proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly publishing a court recording on social media, violating video conferencing rules.
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PIL In Delhi HC Seeks Contempt Action Against Kejriwal Over Justice Sharma Court Videos
PIL in Delhi HC seeks contempt action against Kejriwal over alleged court video leak. Recusal plea rejected; AAP questions judge’s impartiality, BJP backs ruling.
- PIL filed seeking contempt of court against Kejriwal.
- Court rejected Kejriwal's plea for judge recusal.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was a PIL filed against Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi High Court?
Did the court grant Arvind Kejriwal's request to have the judge recuse herself from his case?
No, Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's request, stating she would not recuse herself from the matter.
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