Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities5 Police Personnel Injured As Patna Protest After Death Of 2 Children Turn Violent

5 Police Personnel Injured As Patna Protest After Death Of 2 Children Turn Violent

The protest, demanding swift action against the culprits, escalated when police intervened. Ten people were arrested, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage for further arrests.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 11:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Aug 25 (PTI) At least five police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured when a mob went on the rampage here on Monday evening demanding action against the culprits in the murder of two children recently, an officer said.

The mob also set two police vehicles on fire and indulged in stone pelting.

Police arrested at least 10 people for indulging in violence during the protest, the officer said.

Two children were found dead inside a car in the Indrapuri area here on August 15. Protestors were demanding action against the culprits.

Talking to PTI, Patna (Central) SP, Diksha said, "The incident took place on Monday evening when a group of locals blocked traffic demanding action against culprits in the murder of two children that took place on August 15. When police reached there, the mob turned violent and started damaging police vehicle. They pelted stones also on police personnel and set two vehicles on fire." The mob manhandled police personnel, including me, said the SP.

She said that mild force was used to disperse the unruly crowd. "A total of five police personnel, including a woman constable, sustained minor injuries. Police arrested ten people, including some women, following the incident. More arrests will be made as we are analysing CCTV footages," said the SP.

As far as the investigation into the death of two children is concerned, the SP said, "The accused will be nabbed very soon". 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 11:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Protest PATNA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears: 'No Matter How Much Pressure...'
PM Modi Makes This Promise As 50% US Tariff Deadline Nears
Cities
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
Ammonia Gas Leak At Milk Factory In Jalandhar Triggers Panic, 30 Workers Rescued
India
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
Row Over PM Modi's Degree: Delhi High Court Quashes CIC Order On Details
India
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
'I Resigned Before I was Arrested': Watch Amit Shah's Explosive Interview
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Metro Travel Gets Costlier As Fares Revised After 8 Years
Big Debate: BJP’s VP Pick, Resignation Row And Naxal Legacy Spark Political Storm
Top News: PM Modi’s Gujarat Visit, Bulandshahr Tragedy, Food Poisoning In Banda – Major Updates Across India
Breaking News: Monsoon Havoc In North India – Floods, Landslides And Heavy Rains Disrupt Life
Special Report: Astronaut Shubanshu Shukla Receives Heroic Homecoming In Lucknow
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget