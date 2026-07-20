Patient Dies Hours After Ceiling Fan Falls On Him In Delhi's GTB Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patient died in Delhi hospital after ceiling fan fell.

Hospital states patient's death linked to multiple existing illnesses.

Family alleges hospital negligence, disputes death's unrelation to fan.

Incident raises safety concerns; police involvement status remains unclear.

A 42-year-old patient died around three hours after a ceiling fan allegedly fell on him in the emergency ward of Delhi's Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, with his family accusing the hospital administration of negligence.

The hospital, however, said the patient was suffering from multiple serious illnesses and that his death was unrelated to the incident.

Fan Falls On Patient In Emergency Ward

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a ceiling fan reportedly detached from the ceiling and fell inside the emergency ward, striking Mohammad Akbar while he was undergoing treatment.

The impact left Akbar injured, and the incident caused panic among patients and attendants present in the ward. He continued to receive treatment but died approximately three hours later.

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Hospital Says Death Linked To Existing Illnesses

Reacting to the incident, the GTB Hospital administration said Akbar had been admitted with several serious medical conditions and that his death was caused by those ailments rather than the injuries sustained after the fan fell.

Hospital authorities maintained that the patient's medical condition was critical and rejected allegations that the accident directly led to his death.

Family Blames Hospital Negligence

Akbar's family disputed the hospital's version, alleging that negligence on the part of the hospital administration contributed to his death. They claimed that had the ceiling fan not fallen on him during treatment, his life could possibly have been saved.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the maintenance and safety of infrastructure in government hospitals, particularly in high-dependency areas such as emergency wards.

No official statement has been issued by Delhi Police regarding the incident so far. It remains unclear whether a formal complaint has been lodged or if an inquiry has been initiated into the circumstances surrounding the patient's death.

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